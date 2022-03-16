Datamatics Global Services : Higher and faster Test coverage of Cloud Applications with Robotic Test Automation

Estimated reading time: 3 mins

Key takeaways from this blog

Robotic Test Automation plays a big role in DevOps scenarios.

It ensures minimum defect leakage to production.

It achieves maximum test coverage at a faster pace.

It supports real-time data and build testing across CI-CD-CT in DevOps environments.

It ensures omnichannel Quality Assurance prior to release.

It ensures product viability and market sustenance with each product release.

Enterprises aim towards faster go-to-market, stay ahead, and gain market share. Here, DevOps enables them to keep the product release cycles short through repeated sprints following CI-CD-CT (continuous integration - continuous deployment - continuous testing) and quick iterations over the minimum viable products. Quality Assurance is a crucial aspect here. Digital Testing using Test Automation allows achieving higher test coverage, faster and better execution, and Shift-Left in Quality Assurance processes. Robotic Test Automation for Cloud Applications or Cloud Application Testingplays a big role in DevOps scenarios and offers faster time-to-value. Quickly working on simulated production environments of Cloud Migrated and Cloud Native Applications for testing purposes, in a cost-efficient and scalable manner, and testing real-time data is the main outcome of Robotic Test Automation of Cloud Migrated and Cloud Native Applications.

Contemporary on-premise testing and test automation solutions have limitations even while adopting DevOps methodology for product development. Some of them are -

Distributed operations: When teams collaborate for product development and deployment they always experience a gap in the currency of the datasets and instances for testing, verification, and validation. It hinders collaboration due to the differences in dev, prod, and testing environments and the lack of real-time builds.

When teams collaborate for product development and deployment they always experience a gap in the currency of the datasets and instances for testing, verification, and validation. It hinders collaboration due to the differences in dev, prod, and testing environments and the lack of real-time builds. Multiple test cases: Each product release and go-to-market, adapted to DevOps, requires end-to-end testing for Quality Assurance and market sustenance. It is not possible to execute multiple test cases for thorough testing due to time constraints that result in quality issues in the deployed instance.

Each product release and go-to-market, adapted to DevOps, requires end-to-end testing for Quality Assurance and market sustenance. It is not possible to execute multiple test cases for thorough testing due to time constraints that result in quality issues in the deployed instance. Infrastructure issues: Failure in achieving the right configuration results in breakdowns of the builds and is undetected during the testing stage due to a lack of real-time working instances.

Failure in achieving the right configuration results in breakdowns of the builds and is undetected during the testing stage due to a lack of real-time working instances. Big Data issues: Inconsistent transformation of the datasets and duplication goes undetected.

Inconsistent transformation of the datasets and duplication goes undetected. Microservices and Container-related issues: Issues generated during de-structuring, upward integration, and containerization go unnoticed resulting in functionality issues that are detrimental to Legacy Modernization and Cloud Native sprints.

Issues generated during de-structuring, upward integration, and containerization go unnoticed resulting in functionality issues that are detrimental to Legacy Modernization and Cloud Native sprints. Omnichannel assurance: Issues of not testing in all environments result in application failure on deployment.

Issues of not testing in all environments result in application failure on deployment. In-sprint Volatility: Insufficiency in building plain English tests, reconciliation, and frequent issues during sprints lead to the repetitive building of test logic that is not concurrent with the latest build.

Insufficiency in building plain English tests, reconciliation, and frequent issues during sprints lead to the repetitive building of test logic that is not concurrent with the latest build. Lack of integration with CI-CD tools: It results in frequent issues during creating progressive builds and affects the traceability matrix.

Robotic Test Automation solutions, colloquially referred to as Robotic Automation Testing tools, such as TruTest, when executed with Cloud Applications cover a vast number of testing scenarios simultaneously with real-time data and instances. It not only saves time in the sprints and iterative development cycles but also drives Quality Assurance in each and every product release. It is the gold standard in product development. It ensures Shift-Left and improves time-to-market. It allows executing tests in parallel, in all environments, cross-browsers, and platforms, to achieve Digital Assurance, market viability, and sustenance. Its integration with subscription-based services of providing devices and environments for testing on the Cloud increases the testing coverage and reduces the cost of testing.

Robotic Test Automation of Cloud Applications deliver results that are more than the sum of the parts -

Performance: Delivers high-performance products with Digital Assurance at scale. Ensures a maximum spectrum of test coverage, in parallel across different environments.

Delivers high-performance products with Digital Assurance at scale. Ensures a maximum spectrum of test coverage, in parallel across different environments. Cost: Reduces cost of testing and deployment due to subscription-based offering on Cloud.

Reduces cost of testing and deployment due to subscription-based offering on Cloud. Reliability: Provides a current and reliable testing environment for concurrent testing, load testing, and capacity building.

Provides a current and reliable testing environment for concurrent testing, load testing, and capacity building. Remote operations: Supports remote test execution for each and every build and product iteration.

Supports remote test execution for each and every build and product iteration. Real-time testing: Allows to work with real-time data for multiple test scenarios and parallel environments with Robotic Test Automation.

Allows to work with real-time data for multiple test scenarios and parallel environments with Robotic Test Automation. Faster TAT: Eliminates delays in product release as testing instances can be provisioned rapidly and scaled up, as per requirement.

Eliminates delays in product release as testing instances can be provisioned rapidly and scaled up, as per requirement. Product Viability: Ensures product viability and sustenance before it reaches the market.

Robotic Test Automation of Cloud Migrated and Cloud Native Applications or simply Cloud Testing offers an adjuvant to the DevOps paradigm. CI-CD-CT not only ensures faster time-to-market and time-to-value but also Digital Assurance of each product release in a dynamic market.