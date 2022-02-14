Datamatics Global Services : Optimize Hybrid Cloud operations with Application Containerization and Kubernetes

Estimated reading time: 2 mins

Cloud operation and workload optimization are preliminary in the different Cloud engagements, whether On-premise, Public Cloud, or Hybrid. Enterprises need to continuously balance the loads and fine-tune the Cloud operations for a cost-efficient yet highly efficient output. As Cloud Services continuously evolve by imbuing cutting-edge capabilities and better-bundled service offerings, enterprises have the choice of selecting between multiple options for operational optimization. Hybrid Cloud allows them to avail themselves of the best of the service offerings and optimize their Cloud operations.

Hybrid Cloud hosts the Containerized Application on-premise and shares the workload on Public Cloud resources. As Application Containerization encapsulates the application and its dependencies, the application can be shifted across the different Cloud environments that are subscribed by the enterprise at different points of time. Application Containers boot faster and as a result, multiple containers can run simultaneously on the subscribed computing resources. Kubernetes, which is an orchestration tool, allows to orchestrate the Application Containers in the Cloud and manage the ensemble as one entity. It allows to rope in additional computing resources, as and when required. As a result, the Hybrid Cloud ensemble achieves higher efficiencies and offers optimized output.

Application Containers are isolated units such that any bug or defect in one does not affect the operation of another container. This paradigm builds intrinsic security as well as allows to define parameters to block the entry of malware by restricting the internal communication between components and containers to the basic permissible as required for operating the application.

Provides hyper-efficiency as compared to on-premise architectures due to the microservices architecture and higher computing power offered by the Cloud Native environment. Application orchestration: Allows managing the containerized microservices as one entity and better managing the changing workloads.

Kubernetes powered Application Containerization and Orchestration over the Hybrid Cloud offers significant benefits -

Application operation and workload optimization over the Cloud comes naturally in the Hybrid Cloud environment. It allows to host the microservices-based Containerized Applications and shift the workload between the On-premise and Public Cloud to optimize the output. Hybrid Cloud also allows to conduct annual assessments between different Cloud Service providers and avail the best available offers while maintaining seamless continuity of operations.