  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Datamatics Global Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532528   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

(532528)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
286.75 INR   -1.90%
Summary 
Summary

Datamatics Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting BPO

07/01/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Datamatics, a global Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences company today announced that Datamatics has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting BPO*. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Datamatics FAO solution enables finance leaders to go deeper in digital finance by streamlining and automating CFO back-office operations. This enables finance leaders to respond with greater agility to changes in the business environment. Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) suite of products combines the capabilities of Datamatics TruBot RPA and TruCap+ IDP products along with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) models, allowing superior financial control through automation, insights, and predictions. Datamatics enables enterprises to manage larger transactional volumes with leaner teams, optimize cash flows while lowering revenue leakages, and adopt a highly systematic approach to maintain accurate documents for financial auditing.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Gupta, Global Head, BPM, Datamatics, said, "CFOs are under pressure to do more with less. Therefore they partner with Datamatics to reduce costs and revenue leakages and improve cash-flows." He added, "We deploy deep digital technologies like Intelligent Workflows, RPA, Analytics, AI/ML Models, and Mobile solutions to deliver operational efficiency and supplier experience."

Mitul Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Datamatics, said, "At Datamatics, we believe, our F&A service enables enterprises to dive deep into digital finance. We are delighted to be recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. It's a strong testament to our expertise and customer satisfaction."

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Datamatics’ offering’s at: https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-finance-accounting-bpo-2022

Additional resources:

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, Sanjay Champaneri, Ashwani Gupta, June 28, 2022

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) a Digital Operations, Technology and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 010 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 1 575 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2022 3 687 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 16 904 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 669
Free-Float 22,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rahul Lalit Kanodia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjeev Subhedar President & Head-Engineering Solutions
Sandeep Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lalit Surajmal Kanodia Chairman
Divya Anil Kumat Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED-6.34%214
ACCENTURE PLC-33.02%175 627
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.61%151 286
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.95%87 744
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.56%77 590
VMWARE, INC.-1.64%48 036