Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BSE LTD  >  Datamatics Global Services Limited    532528   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

(532528)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datamatics : Recognized as a “Strong Performer” for RPA Software by Independent Research Firm

03/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology and BPM company, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester in “The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021.” The report evaluates the 14 most significant RPA providers based on their current offering, strategy and market presence.

Datamatics received the highest scores possible in the RPA/ bot governance and scale experience criteria. The report states, “Datamatics provides a robust RPA core with elaborate governance features. TruBot’s built-in ROI calculator is tracking RPA program benefits at a business level, with operational dashboards supporting decision-making. These features are integrated into TruBot Cockpit, which also provides all features for bot control, scheduling, and management; TruBot Cockpit is accessible from mobile devices as well.”

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Rahul Kanodia, CEO, Datamatics, said, “We believe this decade belongs to RPA and Intelligent Automation. Post the pandemic, organizations have stepped up their focus and investments in process automation. Datamatics has developed Intelligent Automation platform consisting of RPA, IDP, Analytics and AI/ML models that enable enterprises to achieve automation at scale. We are happy to be recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, 2021. This inclusion is, in our opinion, a testament to the good work that our teams are doing.”

Additional findings in the Forrester report about TruBot –

  1. TruBot comes with elaborate bot governance functions that are well documented and very granular and that allow users to modify them on their own. Citizen developers are enabled to leverage the full design suite as well as AI-infused data extraction and both unstructured and structured content processing capabilities. Bot deployment capabilities are sophisticated, requiring professional developers for use.
  2. TruBot has strong account retention and client satisfaction and continues to invest in product development and increasing its geographical reach. Datamatics’ TruBot was built for automating processes across the front office, mid-office, and back office, meeting a range of intelligent automation requirements, including ingestion of unstructured data in automation workflows.
  3. TruBot offers service capabilities in industry- and function-specific processes to ensure the value of complex automation scenarios.
  4. Small and midsize enterprises will benefit from Datamatics’ RPA solution from both a usability and a pricing point of view, as will large enterprises that focus on leveraging core RPA capabilities.

Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise-grade, multi-skilled RPA product enabling business users to design bots at the click of a button. The RPA product integrates seamlessly with Datamatics TruCap+ (Intelligent Document Processing), TruAI (AI/ML), and TruBI (Advanced Analytics) products.

Additional Resources:

Datamatics is hosting its Global Intelligent Automation Summit 2021 on March 17th for India, Europe and Middle East, and on March 18th for the Americas region. As an exclusive global virtual summit for business and technology leaders, the event will explore key industry trends, use cases, and best practices in Intelligent Automation. Register at https://www.datamatics.com/events/lp/IASummit2021/

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. Datamatics portfolio spans across ITS, BPM, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by AI. It has established products in RPA, IDP, BI and AFC. Datamatics has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED
09:30aDATAMATICS  : Recognized as a “Strong Performer” for RPA Software by..
BU
01/27DATAMATICS  : simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP s..
BU
2020Nokia's head of global services to leave the company
RE
2020Nokia's head of global services to leave the company
RE
2020"DATAMATICS : Re-envisioning Finance through Intelligent Solutions," says ISG
BU
2020DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES  : Arm Divests Stake in US Company
MT
2020DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES  : Recognized for the First Time as a 'Major Contende..
BU
2020DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES  : announces expansion of distribution agreement with..
AQ
2020DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES  : Launches COVID-19 Enterprise Support Program, Offe..
AQ
2020DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES  : Recognized as a Star Performer in the Everest Grou..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 033 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2020 639 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
Net cash 2020 1 020 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 345 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 545
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Datamatics Global Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rahul Lalit Kanodia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lalit Surajmal Kanodia Chairman
Divya Anil Kumat Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Executive VP
Radhakrishna Kunjlal Saraswat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED-2.63%92
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.11%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.37%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.73%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.38%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ