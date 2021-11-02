Western Bainoona Group (WBG) Successfully Implements Datamatics TruBot (RPA) for Process Automation

WBG will realize an estimated savings of $150,000 per year

Datamatics, a global Intelligent Automation Products, Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, announced today the successful implementation of its Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Solution Datamatics TruBot, at Western Bainoona Group (WBG). WBG is a major Engineering & Construction company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The implementation involved digitizing four critical processes during the first stage of RPA & Internet of Things (IoT) implementation for seamless and error-free data and payment processing flow.

As part of this automation initiative, Datamatics and its partner Saisoft ITC, a UAE-based IT services company, automated end-to-end fleet payment processing for WBG. Previously, due to slow, manual processing of the documents, WBG had faced several challenges, including payment delays, errors in payment processing, and high turn-around time, which impacted the overall efficiency of the corresponding processes.

Datamatics flagship RPA product, TruBot, allowed the users at WBG to swiftly track and access documents, resulting in faster payment processing and better utilization of the existing human resources, thereby resulting in higher employee and customer satisfaction.

Mohamd Skafi, Director of IT at WBG, said, "WBG is aiming to be a pioneer in driving digital transformation in the Infrastructure & construction contracting industry in the Middle East. This industry vertical has been executing processes manually using a traditional approach. Having the right technology and partner was a key factor in our decision. We are very happy to select Datamatics TruBot and Saisoft as our partners in the digital transformation journey."

By implementing the solution, WBG eliminated manual activities and errors, shrunk the process turnaround time from 3 days to just 4 hours, and delivered savings of $150,000 per year.

Kishor Namburu, Managing Director – Digital Transformation at Saisoft, said, "TruBot is an enterprise-grade RPA product. It is very easy to use, flexible and secure. We have enabled WBG to digitize the end-to-end process with the help of IoT solutions along with TruBot. WBG is an early adopter in the specific industry vertical."

Mitul Mehta, SVP - Marketing and Communications, Datamatics, said, "WBG is a pioneer in digital transformation in its industry, and we are excited to partner with Saisoft to enable WBG to achieve their digital transformation goals."

