Datamatics Global Services Limited is a global provider of information technology (IT), business process management (BPM) and consulting services. The Company’s portfolio includes digital technology solutions, business process management and engineering services powered by artificial intelligence. Its segments include Digital Operations, Digital Experiences, and Digital Technologies. The Company’s products include TruBot, which is robotic process automation (RPA); TruCap, which is an intelligent document processing (IDP); TruBI, which is a business intelligence (BI) & data visualization; TruAI, which is text analytics & pattern detection platform; TruFare, which is an automated fare collection (AFC) system; Trade Finance, which is a smart business accelerator for trade finance, and iPM, which is an intelligent process manager. The Company has established products in robotic process automation, intelligent document processing, business intelligence and automated fare collection.