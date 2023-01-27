Advanced search
    DATAMATICS   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

(DATAMATICS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:27:03 2023-01-27 am EST
289.20 INR   -5.02%
Datamatics Global Services : to Unveil Intelligent Automation software bots to power Logistics and Supply chain processes at Manifest 2023

01/27/2023 | 02:35am EST
Manifest is the premier global gathering for industry leaders, innovators and investors to showcase cutting-edge logistics and Supply Chains.

Las Vegas, Mumbai 23rd January 2023: Datamatics, a global Intelligent Automation products, Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, today said that it will unveil twelve Intelligent Automation software bots for supply chain & logistics operations and finance processes at Manifest 2023.

One of the critical challenges facing logistics and supply operations today is productivity while maintaining high efficiency. To do this, companies must be able to automate processes and tasks where possible. Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) have become increasingly popular ways for companies to automate their business processes, especially the ones which are document intensive.
Datamatics has developed Intelligent Automation bots that are customizable for any organization's specific needs. These bots can be used for manual and automated tasks within an organization's existing technology stack. The bots can be integrated into existing systems without additional training time from users who interact with them every day.

Speaking on occasion, Mitul Mehta, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, of Datamatics, said, "We're thrilled to unveil the Software Bots for the Logistics and Supply chain industry. With deep expertise and experience working with global logistics industry customers, Datamatics is well placed to help Logistics, and Supply chain professionals automate their processes.
He added, "We look forward to helping the industry experts optimize their business operations and improve their overall experience with our 'Deep in Digital' expertise."

Manifest 2023 is the most reputed global gathering for industry leaders, innovators and investors in a showcase of cutting-edge logistics and Supply Chain technology. It accentuates the future of logistics, gathering over 3,000+ attendees, including investors, start-ups, shippers and technology leaders transforming logistics and supply chain operations globally in Las Vegas from 31st January to 2nd February 2023.

Datamatics is a Gold Sponsor at Manifest 2023 and is strategically placed at booth #612, and this will be the place to be on Feb 1&2 at the Exhibit hall at Manifest. Datamatics will be showcasing these software bots

  • Bill of Lading Processing
  • Fuel Bills Processing
  • Vessel Tracking
  • Leased Vehicles Billing
  • Freight Rating
  • Vehicle State License Registration
  • Fuel Statement Processing
  • PO Linking to Invoice
  • Vehicle Health Reporting
  • Shipment Management
  • Quotation and Invoicing
  • Scheduling and Tracking

Datamatics Logistics and Supply chain Intelligent Automation Use cases:
https://www.datamatics.com/intelligent-automation/rpa-trubot/use-cases/logistics

About Datamatics Global Services Limited

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) a Digital Operations, Technology and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Digital Technology Solutions, Business Process Management and Engineering Services powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines. Lumina Datamatics, is a key player in the Publishing and e-Commerce BPM space, has delivery centers in the USA and India. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

For media queries, please contact:

Amit Nagarseker

Marketing & Corporate Communications

amit.nagarseker@datamatics.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Datamatics Global Services Limited published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 000 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2023 2 000 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 950 M 220 M 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 744
Free-Float 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Rahul Lalit Kanodia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjeev Subhedar President & Head-Engineering Solutions
Sandeep Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lalit Surajmal Kanodia Chairman
Divya Anil Kumat Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Executive VP
