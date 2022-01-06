Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Datametrex AI Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    DM   CA23809L1085

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED

(DM)
DATAMETREX ANNOUNCES $1.15M PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SAMSUNG AND LOTTE

01/06/2022 | 03:06am EST
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAMETREX ANNOUNCES $1.15M PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SAMSUNG AND LOTTE

06.01.2022 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Canada, January 6, 2022 - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received Purchase Orders (the "P.O.") of approximately $1,150,000 CAD from LOTTE Data Communication Co., Ltd. and ("LOTTE"), and Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., ("SAMSUNG").

"Datametrex continues to execute on its land and expand strategy with increasing sales with long term clients such as Samsung and LOTTE", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

"We are working consistently to execute on these contracts and increase the tech revenue month after month as another step in our growth strategy with software sales", said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

About Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS was established in 1985 as Samsung Data Systems, the IT arm of the entire Samsung Group, and was renamed Samsung SDS in 1997. Samsung SDS is a global software solutions and IT services company. Samsung SDS helps organizations optimize their productivity and make smarter business decisions using our enterprise software solutions for Secure Mobility, HPC managed services, DOOH, and Advanced Video Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Contextual Marketing, Mobile Point of Sale and Biometric Authentication. We enable our customers in government, financial services, retail, and other industries to drive business and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy. Samsung SDS serves multi-industries including Automotive, Government, Financial Services, Retail, Quick Service Restaurants, Convention Centers, Healthcare, and Logistics. Samsung SDS currently has eight regional headquarters and offices in 41 countries.

Additional information on Samsung SDS is available at www.samsungsds.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


06.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1265316  06.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265316&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
