DATAMETREX ANNOUNCES $1.15M PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SAMSUNG AND LOTTE



06.01.2022 / 09:04

Toronto, Canada, January 6, 2022 - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received Purchase Orders (the "P.O.") of approximately $1,150,000 CAD from LOTTE Data Communication Co., Ltd. and ("LOTTE"), and Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., ("SAMSUNG").

"Datametrex continues to execute on its land and expand strategy with increasing sales with long term clients such as Samsung and LOTTE", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

"We are working consistently to execute on these contracts and increase the tech revenue month after month as another step in our growth strategy with software sales", said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

About Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS was established in 1985 as Samsung Data Systems, the IT arm of the entire Samsung Group, and was renamed Samsung SDS in 1997. Samsung SDS is a global software solutions and IT services company. Samsung SDS helps organizations optimize their productivity and make smarter business decisions using our enterprise software solutions for Secure Mobility, HPC managed services, DOOH, and Advanced Video Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Contextual Marketing, Mobile Point of Sale and Biometric Authentication. We enable our customers in government, financial services, retail, and other industries to drive business and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy. Samsung SDS serves multi-industries including Automotive, Government, Financial Services, Retail, Quick Service Restaurants, Convention Centers, Healthcare, and Logistics. Samsung SDS currently has eight regional headquarters and offices in 41 countries.

Additional information on Samsung SDS is available at www.samsungsds.com

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.



For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com



Forward Looking Statements:

