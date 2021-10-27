DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Product Launch

DATAMETREX LAUNCHES BETA iOS MEDICALL SMARTPHONE HEALTH APP



27.10.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Toronto, Canada, October 27, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medi-Call MD Inc. ("Medi-Call") has officially launched its MediCall Health App Beta test on Apple devices.

As previously announced in the October 20, 2021 news release, the MediCall Health App was launched for Android smartphones, and has now been added to Apple devices and is downloadable by select beta test users.

The app provides accessible healthcare to people who live in rural or isolated communities and make services more readily available and convenient for people with limited time, mobility, or transportation choices.

The MediCall App is a subscription service that connects patients with doctors, providing technology-driven e-health care services including telehealth, live medical visits and prescriptions. Patients download the app and sign up by entering past medical history, current symptoms and a designated pharmacy where the patient can pick up prescriptions.

"With millions of smartphone users in Canada, the MediCall App can reach patients outside of doctor offices and emergency rooms and is an essential tool for solving problems facing the increased demand on healthcare systems. Datametrex is committed to making digital healthcare a mainstream activity," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Medi-Call MD

Medi-Call is an enhanced telemedicine company providing technology-driven e-health or m-health care services including prescriptions, launching initially in British Columbia, and then expanding across Canada. The objectives of Medi-Call, include making health care accessible to people who live in rural or isolated communities and making services more readily available or convenient for people with limited time, mobility, or transportation choices. Medi-Call is driven to improve coordination and communication of treatment among members of a health care team and its patients.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.



For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.