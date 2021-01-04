Log in
Datametrex AI COVID Test Kit Detects the New Strain

01/04/2021 | 03:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to share that the Company's Health Canada approved test kit, 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit ("qPCR kit") is capable of detecting the new strain of COVID-19 that is spreading rampantly throughout the United Kingdom, and likely spreading globally as advised by the manufacturer through a report which the Company has received dated December 25, 2020 from the manufacturer.

The new mutated strain of COVID-19, as publicly reported, is suggested to be 70% more infectious than the first strain. Experts believe the new strain has very likely already made its way from the UK to Canada and the US.

"This new mutated strain of COVID and its potential spread beyond the UK clearly demonstrates the importance of testing travellers. If testing was made mandatory before any travel was permitted, the globe would have a better chance of containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"We believe that the best approach regulators should adopt is a process that tests the entire population, coupled with a track and trace protocol. This will enable the general population to return to a more normalized way of life, flatten the spread, and support vaccinations in effectively combatting the virus," said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements including in this news release contain "forward-looking information" or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy, including the dollar amount of revenue anticipated under the Agreement.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties. Readers are also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on the time such forward-looking information is made. Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71222


© Newsfilecorp 2021
