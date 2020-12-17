Datametrex AI Ramps up COVID-19 Testing for Film & Television Sectors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") wishes to provide an update on film and television industry testing and lab facilities projects which it is undertaking in Canada.

As of this coming January 2021, the Company has received order for an additional 3 film & TV productions in Toronto and an additional 6 l film & TV productions in Vancouver. The Company is currently providing services to 6 production companies in Toronto and 11 production companies in Vancouver, administering approximately 6,000 tests per week. The Company expects this will increase significantly with the additional projects which is seeing in its project pipeline.

Datametrex has ramped up testing lab facilities in Vancouver. The lab now has a capacity of processing up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per week with the ability to expand this capacity even further (if required).

Vancouver is the third-largest production centre in North America, worth CDN $3.2 billion during 2018/19, according to Creative BC. British Columbia is home to several world-class Film and TV studios, including Bridge Studios, Mammoth Studios, Vancouver Film Studios, North Shore Studios, Ironwood Studios, Canadian Motion Picture Park, and The Crossing Studios. (Source: CreativeBC Film Commission)

Entire film and TV production in Canada represent $8.92 billion in production volume, and full-time equivalent jobs represent 179,000 workers. In March 2020, the industry stopped worldwide and in Vancouver which represents 37% of Canadian productions, and the surrounding areas had 46 productions filming which does not include the TV commercial market. Each of the shows would have a minimum of a 100-person film crew. (Source: CreativeBC Film Commission)

The next largest film and television market is Ontario which represents 34% of Canadian productions and in 2019, Toronto's film and television industry directly employed more than 28,000 people representing $3.17 billion in production volume. (Source: CreativeBC Film Commission)

"With Vancouver and Toronto feature-length movies and episodic series productions filming quickly ramping up, we feel that this will only expand the COVID-19 screening business for the film and TV industries," said Marshall Gunter CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

