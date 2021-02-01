Log in
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED DM

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED

(DM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/29 03:59:59 pm
0.155 CAD   -3.13%
03:05aDatametrex Announces Another COVID-19 Test Kit Sales to Canadian Mining Company
NE
01/22Datametrex Announces Definitive Agreement with Concierge Medical
NE
01/20Datametrex Expands LOTTE Agreements
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datametrex Announces Another COVID-19 Test Kit Sales to Canadian Mining Company

02/01/2021 | 03:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex"), is pleased to announce that it has received a Purchase Order (the "PO") from a Canadian mining company (the "Purchaser") for COVID-19 test kits manufactured by 1drop Inc. ("1drop"), and ancillary products. The total gross sales amount of the sales is approximately $250,000 CAD, excluding shipping and courier fees. This brings approximately $2.8M sales to date to the Canadian mining companies.

Under the terms of the sale to the Purchaser, Datametrex will provide 1drop COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits, a PCR machine, an RNA extraction machine, and RNA extraction kits. Datametrex anticipates that it has a little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of the test kits. All of the items are shipped directly from manufacturers to the purchaser's mine operating sites.

"This further confirms Datametrex's approach with its diverse COVID-19 product portfolio of health security products and services," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73194


© Newsfilecorp 2021
