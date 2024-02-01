Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') is pleased to announce that it is proposing a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 50 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees equal to up to 8% cash and 8% broker warrants of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about February 15, 2024 and such other dates as the Company may determine.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company's website.

For Additional Information:

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed private placement financing. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

