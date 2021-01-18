Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Datametrex AI Limited    DM   CA23809L1085

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED

(DM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/18 04:15:01 pm
0.195 CAD   +11.43%
05:05pDatametrex Announces Stock Option Exercises
NE
01/13Datametrex Announces Strategic Review of Ronin Blockchain
NE
01/12Datametrex Sold over 23,000 COVID-19 PCR Tests in Q4
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datametrex Announces Stock Option Exercises

01/18/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) -  Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex"), is pleased to announce that Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised 1,642,300 options with an exercise price of $0.05 for gross proceeds of the Company. In addition, Andrew Ryu, Chairman sold approximately, 8.8 M common shares on which were acquired through his previously exercised options and warrants of the Company. These common shares were disposed of for Mr. Ryu's personal tax planning purposes.

As part of the company's compensation policies, Datametrex believes its pay for performance payment structure aligns with the interests of the Company's shareholders as management's compensation is largely based on the performance of the Company, including its share price, earnings etc.

Since January 2020, the share price of the common shares of Datametrex was at $0.015 and with the changes that management implemented throughout 2020, it has grown the business's revenue significantly and increased the market cap of Datametrex from approximately $4.48M in January 2020 to approximately $46.5M today, a tenfold increase.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72300


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about DATAMETREX AI LIMITED
05:05pDatametrex Announces Stock Option Exercises
NE
01/13Datametrex Announces Strategic Review of Ronin Blockchain
NE
01/12Datametrex Sold over 23,000 COVID-19 PCR Tests in Q4
NE
01/11Datametrex Providing COVID-19 Testing for Air Canada Front-Line and Inflight ..
NE
01/08Datametrex Congratulate Graph Blockchain
NE
01/07Datametrex Announces the Acquisition of Concierge Medical
NE
01/06Datametrex Launches Concierge Covid-19 Testing for Air Travellers
NE
01/04DATAMETREX AI : Says COVID Test Kit Can Detect New Strain
MT
01/04Datametrex AI COVID Test Kit Detects the New Strain
NE
2020DATAMETREX AI : Announces Deploying NexaSecurity and NexaSMART in Germa
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,40 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
Net income 2019 -2,78 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net Debt 2019 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,61x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart DATAMETREX AI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Datametrex AI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAMETREX AI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marshall Gunter Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Ryu Chairman
Don Shim Chief Financial Officer
Paul Haber Director
John McMullen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED25.00%37
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.50%181 882
SAP SE-3.45%149 044
INTUIT INC.-2.33%102 416
SERVICENOW INC.-6.66%100 209
DOCUSIGN, INC.12.14%46 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ