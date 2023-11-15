Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced, on August 4, 2023, $375,000 Purchase Order (P.O.) from LOTTE Auto Lease ('LOTTE'). The Company has delivered its promised IT services and has received full payment, further solidifying its standing as a preferred vendor for the global conglomerate LOTTE.

This successful delivery and payment for the recent P.O. is a testament to the Company's commitment to excellence and its capacity to meet and exceed client expectations.

Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are proud to announce the completion and full payment of our recent project with LOTTE. This achievement is a significant milestone for us and highlights our dedication to delivering top-notch AI-powered solutions. Our ongoing partnership with LOTTE is a clear indicator of our mutual commitment to technological innovation and business excellence."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology. For more on Datametrex's insights into AI, cybersecurity, telehealth, and healthcare, please visit our YouTube channel and the Company website.

About LOTTE

LOTTE is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately USD $60 billion consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

To learn more, please visit the LOTTE website.

To learn more about LOTTE Auto Lease, please visit their website.



Investor Relations

Marshall Gunter

Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member

mgunter@datametrex.com

514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

