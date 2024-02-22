Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with CBM Entertainment ("CBM"), a Vancouver-based entertainment company. This one-year agreement, effective from February 16, 2024, will feature the integration of Datametrex's AnalyticsGPT software into CBM's marketing strategy, specifically targeting their K-pop artist roster and related events.

This collaboration aligns with Datametrex's strategy to enhance marketing approaches using AI technology, initially outlined on February 5, 2024. The implementation of AnalyticsGPT is expected to refine CBM's marketing efforts, offering insights into audience preferences and market trends. This technology will assist CBM in creating more targeted marketing campaigns, optimizing promotional efforts for K-pop events in North America, and potentially increasing audience engagement and event attendance.

CBM Entertainment, recognized for its work with K-pop icons such as Rain, DJ Doc, and K-Tigers, brings extensive experience promoting top-tier K-pop talent. The integration of AnalyticsGPT will enable CBM to tailor promotional activities to the tastes and preferences of K-pop fans, potentially increasing audience engagement and event attendance.

The Global K-pop events market, valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% (source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/global-k-pop-events-market-120300418.html). This significant growth highlights the rising popularity of K-pop in North America and the potential for innovative marketing strategies in this expanding market. The partnership between Datametrex and CBM Entertainment taps into this burgeoning industry, positioning them to capitalize on the increasing demand for K-pop content and experiences.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to partner with CBM Entertainment. Leveraging AI and AnalyticsGPT in K-pop marketing opens up new avenues for creativity and effectiveness in reaching audiences. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey towards innovative marketing solutions."

Mark Lee, President of CBM Entertainment, also shared his perspective: "This partnership with Datametrex introduces a new era of marketing for us. By integrating AI technology, we're looking forward to elevating our approach to promoting K-pop artists and events."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

About CBM Entertainment

CBM Entertainment, established in 2014, is a dynamic force in the Vancouver entertainment scene, specializing in event planning, talent management, and production services. Known for its creative collaborations with both local and international artists, CBM excels in organizing concerts, managing artists, and producing multimedia content. Their commitment to delivering memorable experiences and personalized service makes them a standout in the industry.

For more on CBM, please visit their YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198781