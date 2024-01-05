Official DATAMETREX AI LIMITED press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') is pleased to announce the Company has secured a Purchase Order ('P.O.') valued at approximately $250,000 CAD to provide IT services to a global energy company. This P.O. is a significant milestone as it marks entry into a new sector with a new client. This achievement demonstrates the Company's expanding reach and adaptability in servicing diverse industries, showcasing its ability to meet specialized needs in new markets.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, expressed his enthusiasm about this venture, stating, "This P.O. for a renowned global energy company, is a pivotal achievement for Datametrex. It signifies our entry into a new industry and demonstrates the adaptability and expertise of our team. We are excited about this expansion and look forward to exploring more opportunities in the energy sector."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company's website.

Investor Relations

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193082