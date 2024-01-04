Official DATAMETREX AI LIMITED press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the Company has received a significant Purchase Order ('P.O.') valued at approximately $730,000 from the global conglomerate, LOTTE. This P.O., secured through the Company's subsidiary, Datametrex Korea on December 29, 2023, represents a substantial step in the Company's ongoing expansion and its successful 'land and expand' strategy with the conglomerate.

The P.O., encompassing various IT services, was awarded to the Company by several subsidiaries of LOTTE, including LOTTE Hi-Mart, LOTTE Card, and LOTTE Auto Lease. This order not only reinforces Datametrex's status as a preferred vendor for LOTTE but also signifies the company's growing influence and capability within the IT services sector.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented on the achievement, stating, "These projects with LOTTE are significant milestones for Datametrex. They showcase our team's dedication to providing advanced IT solutions and our commitment to expanding our presence in the global market. We are particularly proud of our team at Datametrex Korea for their hard work and dedication for securing these projects."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company's website.

About LOTTE

LOTTE is a multinational conglomerate with operations spanning confectionery, beverages, retail, hospitality, and more. Founded in 1948, the company has expanded its reach to over 30 countries, establishing itself as a leader in each of its diverse business sectors. With its emphasis on innovation and quality, LOTTE has become a benchmark for excellence in the global marketplace, significantly impacting consumer and corporate markets worldwide. For more details, please visit the company's website.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

