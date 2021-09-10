Log in
PRESS RELEASE : DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS

09/10/2021 | 03:30am EDT
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS 2021-09-10 / 09:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed two new service agreements and commenced on September 3^rd, 2021, (the "Agreements") for COVID-19 testing, one with a major Hollywood film studio and the other with one of the largest streaming platforms and services company. As of today's date, the Company is currently working with 24 production companies Canada wide.

Film and TV productions in Canada and the United States, including unions representing production staff, film crews and actors along with Canadians in general, have a foremost concern regarding the Delta variant (B.1.617.2. variant), a hyper-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain first identified in India in October 2020.

"These agreements will help Datametrex continue to grow the testing business and generate revenue and profits for the shareholders while supporting the film industry in Canada," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com. For further information, please contact: Marshall Gunter - CEO Phone: (514) 295-2300 Email: mgunter@datametrex.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1232586 2021-09-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232586&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

