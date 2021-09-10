PRESS RELEASE : DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS

DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS 2021-09-10 / 09:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed two new service agreements and commenced on September 3^rd, 2021, (the "Agreements") for COVID-19 testing, one with a major Hollywood film studio and the other with one of the largest streaming platforms and services company. As of today's date, the Company is currently working with 24 production companies Canada wide.

Film and TV productions in Canada and the United States, including unions representing production staff, film crews and actors along with Canadians in general, have a foremost concern regarding the Delta variant (B.1.617.2. variant), a hyper-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain first identified in India in October 2020.

"These agreements will help Datametrex continue to grow the testing business and generate revenue and profits for the shareholders while supporting the film industry in Canada," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

