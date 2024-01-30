Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Inside Information Announcement
For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329937/e00991__4.pdf
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.52 GBX
|+1.35%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|Dec. 29
|Datang International, Controlling Shareholder to Establish New Energy JV
|MT
|Dec. 29
|Datang Environment Industry Strikes Deal to Set Up 1 Billion Yuan Joint Venture
|MT
|Datang International, Controlling Shareholder to Establish New Energy JV
|MT
|Datang Environment Industry Strikes Deal to Set Up 1 Billion Yuan Joint Venture
|MT
|Datang International and Other Owners Boost Registered Capital of Electric Power Company
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Liang Yongpan as General Manager
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Appoints Han Fang as Vice Chairman of Supervisory Committee
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Announces Committee Changes
|CI
|Datang International Power to Issue 1.5 Billion Yuan Medium-Term Bonds
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation's Controlling Shareholder Raises Capital in Datang Finance Leasing
|MT
|Datang International Power Swings to Profit in Q3
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Announces Cessation of Li Jingfeng as Director
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Datang International's January-September Output Rises 4%; Shares Slip 3%
|MT
|Datang International's January-September Profit Surges By Up to 278%; Hong Kong Shares Fall 4%
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Reports Preliminary Group Power Generation Results for the First Three Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Announces Cessation of Xiao Zheng as Director
|CI
|Datang International's Profit Jumps 34% in H1; Hong Kong Shares Down 4%
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Logs 2.1% Rise in On-Grid Power Generation in H1
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Reports Preliminary Group Power Generation Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Approves Final Dividend for Year 2022, Payable on or Before 25 August 2023
|CI
|Datang International, Parent to Inject 195 Million Yuan Capital Into Datang Nuclear
|MT
|Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. Updates Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on August 25, 2023
|CI
|China Datang Corporation Nuclear Power Co., Limited announced that it expects to receive CNY 195 million in funding from China Datang Corporation Ltd., Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd.
|CI
|Datang International Power to Issue 1 Billion Yuan Short-Term Bonds
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|5 319 M $
|+1.38%
|37 847 M $
|+6.31%
|26 460 M $
|+4.55%
|14 307 M $
|-0.77%
|9 739 M $
|+6.05%
|7 907 M $
|+0.45%
|4 186 M $
|+3.78%
|3 987 M $
|+4.22%
|3 937 M $
|0.00%
|3 718 M $