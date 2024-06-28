Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a power generation company. The principal activities of the Company are power generation and power plant development in the People's Republic of China (PRC). It is also engaged in activities, including the sale of electricity and thermal power, repair and testing of power equipment, power related technical services, coal trading, chemical products manufacturing and selling, coal chemistry, transportation and recycling. The Company's segments include Power generation, Coal, Chemical and Other. The power generation businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries are primarily distributed across Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei Province, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Liaoning Province, Gansu Province, Sichuan Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region, among others. The power generation business includes coal-fired power projects, hydropower projects, photovoltaic projects and wind power projects.

Sector Independent Power Producers