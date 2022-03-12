Datapulse Technology : 1HFY2022 Results
Datapulse Technology Limited
A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
6 months ended
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Note
31.01.2022
31.01.2021
Change
$'000
$'000
%
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
744
336
NM
Other income
4
114
208
(45.2)
858
544
57.7
Fair value loss on short-term investments
(68)
(32)
NM
Staff costs
(747)
(698)
7.0
Depreciation
(545)
(586)
(7.0)
Finance costs
(455)
(446)
NM
Hotel operating costs
(166)
(108)
53.7
Other operating expenses
(1,046)
(804)
30.1
Loss before taxation
5
(2,169)
(2,130)
1.8
Taxation
6
(3)
(11)
NM
Loss for the period attributable to
owners of the Company
(2,172)
(2,141)
1.4
Loss per share attributable to owners
of the Company
Basic and diluted loss per share (cents)
(1)
(0.99)
(0.98)
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
(2,172)
(2,141)
1.4
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation differences
relating to financial statements of a foreign
subsidiary
(1,344)
888
NM
Other comprehensive income for the
period
(1,344)
888
NM
Total comprehensive income for the
period and attributable to owners of
the Company
(3,516)
(1,253)
NM
(1) The diluted loss per share is the same as the basic loss per share as there are no dilutive potential ordinary shares.
Page
3 of 24
Datapulse Technology Limited
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
GROUP
COMPANY
31.01.2022
31.07.2021
31.01.2022
31.07.2021
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Property, plant and equipment
7
Right-of-use assets
8
Investment securities
9
Long term receivables
10
Subsidiaries
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
10
Prepayment
Investment securities
9
Cash and bank balances
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Non-current liabilities
43,390
46,080
7
59
3,098
3,098
5,847
5,629
-
-
52,342
54,866
1,462
1,700
130
63
4,105
4,173
27,519
29,346
33,216
35,282
85,558
90,148
25
37
36,436
35,891
72
395
44
48
4,105
4,173
26,438
27,500
30,659
32,116
67,095
68,007
Loans and borrowings
11
Lease liabilities
8
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
Current tax payable
Loans and borrowings
11
Lease liabilities
8
Total liabilities
Net assets
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
Share capital
13
Reserves
Total equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,708
1,958
1,708
1,958
5
6
5
6
1,713
1,964
1,713
1,964
695
749
199
215
572
597
520
560
20,481
21,174
292
42
3
54
3
54
21,751
22,574
1,014
871
23,464
24,538
2,727
2,835
62,094
65,610
64,368
65,172
32,992
32,992
32,992
32,992
29,102
32,618
31,376
32,180
62,094
65,610
64,368
65,172
85,558
90,148
67,095
68,007
Datapulse Technology Limited
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
At 1 August 2021
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Total other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period At 31 January 2022
The Group
Foreign
Fair value
currency
Share
Treasury
adjustment
translation
Retained
Total
capital
shares
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
32,992
(187)
(2,157)
(844)
35,806
65,610
-
-
-
-
(2,172)
(2,172)
-
-
-
(1,344)
-
(1,344)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,344)
-
(1,344)
-
-
-
(1,344)
(2,172)
(3,516)
32,992
(187)
(2,157)
(2,188)
33,634
62,094
At 1 August 2020
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries
Foreign
Fair value
currency
Share
Treasury
adjustment
translation
Retained
Total
capital
shares
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
32,992
(187)
(560)
(1,423)
39,471
70,293
-
-
-
-
(2,141)
(2,141)
-
-
-
888
-
888
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
-
888
-
888
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
888
(2,141)
(1,253)
At 31 January 2021
32,992
(187)
(560)
(535)
37,330
69,040
Page
5 of 24
