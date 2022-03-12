Log in
    BKW   SG1CB7000003

DATAPULSE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(BKW)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03/22 01:20:31 am
0.083 SGD   +2.47%
03/12DATAPULSE TECHNOLOGY : 1HFY2022 Results
PU
03/11Datapulse Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
01/23Datapulse Technology Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Datapulse Technology : 1HFY2022 Results

03/12/2022 | 09:34pm EST
Datapulse Technology Limited

(Company Registration No. 198002677D)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended 31 January 2022

Table of Contents

Page

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and

3

other comprehensive income

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

4

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

5

- 6

D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

7

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

8 - 20

F. Other Information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

21

- 24

Datapulse Technology Limited

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

6 months ended

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Note

31.01.2022

31.01.2021

Change

$'000

$'000

%

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

744

336

NM

Other income

4

114

208

(45.2)

858

544

57.7

Fair value loss on short-term investments

(68)

(32)

NM

Staff costs

(747)

(698)

7.0

Depreciation

(545)

(586)

(7.0)

Finance costs

(455)

(446)

NM

Hotel operating costs

(166)

(108)

53.7

Other operating expenses

(1,046)

(804)

30.1

Loss before taxation

5

(2,169)

(2,130)

1.8

Taxation

6

(3)

(11)

NM

Loss for the period attributable to

owners of the Company

(2,172)

(2,141)

1.4

Loss per share attributable to owners

of the Company

Basic and diluted loss per share (cents)

(1)

(0.99)

(0.98)

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

(2,172)

(2,141)

1.4

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss, net of tax:

Foreign currency translation differences

relating to financial statements of a foreign

subsidiary

(1,344)

888

NM

Other comprehensive income for the

period

(1,344)

888

NM

Total comprehensive income for the

period and attributable to owners of

the Company

(3,516)

(1,253)

NM

(1) The diluted loss per share is the same as the basic loss per share as there are no dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Page 3 of 24

Datapulse Technology Limited

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

GROUP

COMPANY

31.01.2022

31.07.2021

31.01.2022

31.07.2021

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Property, plant and equipment

7

Right-of-use assets

8

Investment securities

9

Long term receivables

10

Subsidiaries

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

10

Prepayment

Investment securities

9

Cash and bank balances

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-current liabilities

43,390 46,080

759

3,0983,098

5,847

5,629

-

-

52,342

54,866

1,462

1,700

13063

4,1054,173

27,519 29,346

33,216 35,282

85,558 90,148

2537

  • 759

  • -
  • -
    36,404 35,795

36,436 35,891

72395

4448

4,1054,173

26,438 27,500

30,659 32,116

67,095 68,007

Loans and borrowings

11

Lease liabilities

8

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

Current tax payable

Loans and borrowings

11

Lease liabilities

8

Total liabilities

Net assets

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

Share capital

13

Reserves

Total equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,708

1,958

1,708

1,958

5

6

5

6

1,713

1,964

1,713

1,964

695

749

199

215

572

597

520

560

20,481

21,174

292

42

3

54

3

54

21,751

22,574

1,014

871

23,464

24,538

2,727

2,835

62,094

65,610

64,368

65,172

32,992

32,992

32,992

32,992

29,102

32,618

31,376

32,180

62,094

65,610

64,368

65,172

85,558

90,148

67,095

68,007

Page 4 of 24

Datapulse Technology Limited

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

At 1 August 2021

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period At 31 January 2022

The Group

Foreign

Fair value

currency

Share

Treasury

adjustment

translation

Retained

Total

capital

shares

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

32,992

(187)

(2,157)

(844)

35,806

65,610

-

-

-

-

(2,172)

(2,172)

-

-

-

(1,344)

-

(1,344)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,344)

-

(1,344)

-

-

-

(1,344)

(2,172)

(3,516)

32,992

(187)

(2,157)

(2,188)

33,634

62,094

At 1 August 2020

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign subsidiaries

Foreign

Fair value

currency

Share

Treasury

adjustment

translation

Retained

Total

capital

shares

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

32,992

(187)

(560)

(1,423)

39,471

70,293

-

-

-

-

(2,141)

(2,141)

-

-

-

888

-

888

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

888

-

888

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

888

(2,141)

(1,253)

At 31 January 2021

32,992

(187)

(560)

(535)

37,330

69,040

Page 5 of 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Datapulse Technology Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 02:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
