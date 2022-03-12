Datapulse Technology : 1HFY2022 Results

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended 31 January 2022

F. Other Information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and

Datapulse Technology Limited

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

6 months ended Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Note 31.01.2022 31.01.2021 Change $'000 $'000 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3 744 336 NM Other income 4 114 208 (45.2) 858 544 57.7 Fair value loss on short-term investments (68) (32) NM Staff costs (747) (698) 7.0 Depreciation (545) (586) (7.0) Finance costs (455) (446) NM Hotel operating costs (166) (108) 53.7 Other operating expenses (1,046) (804) 30.1 Loss before taxation 5 (2,169) (2,130) 1.8 Taxation 6 (3) (11) NM Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (2,172) (2,141) 1.4 Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic and diluted loss per share (cents) (1) (0.99) (0.98) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive income Loss for the period (2,172) (2,141) 1.4 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of tax: Foreign currency translation differences relating to financial statements of a foreign subsidiary (1,344) 888 NM Other comprehensive income for the period (1,344) 888 NM Total comprehensive income for the period and attributable to owners of the Company (3,516) (1,253) NM

(1) The diluted loss per share is the same as the basic loss per share as there are no dilutive potential ordinary shares.

