Datapulse Technology Limited

(Company Registration No. 198002677D)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

Table of Contents

Page

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and

other comprehensive income

3

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

4

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

5

- 6

D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

7

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

8 - 19

F. Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

20

- 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

6 Months Ended

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Note

31/1/2024

31/1/2023

Change

$'000

$'000

%

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

3,138

1,655

89.6

Other income

4

222

143

55.2

3,360

1,798

86.9

Loss on disposal of investments

-

(39)

N.M.

Staff costs

(865)

(737)

17.4

Depreciation

(307)

(473)

(35.1)

Finance costs

5

(20)

(27)

(25.9)

Hotel operating expenses

(1,257)

(778)

61.6

Other operating expenses

(610)

(437)

39.6

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

6

301

(693)

(143.4)

Taxation

-

-

N.M.

Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to owners of

the Company

301

(693)

(143.4)

Profit/(Loss) per share attributable to owners of

the Company

Basic profit/(loss) per share (cents) (1)

0.13

(0.32)

Diluted profit/(loss) per share (cents) (2)

0.09

(0.21)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Profit/(Loss) for the period

301

(693)

(143.4)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences relating to

foreign subsidiaries

(1,117)

192

(681.8)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(1,117)

192

(681.8)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to owners of the Company

(816)

(501)

62.9

  1. The basic profit/(loss) per share is computed based on weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) of 239,627,912 shares (31 January 2023: 219,087,771 shares).
  2. The diluted profit/(loss) per share is computed based on total of weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) and warrants outstanding (assuming the warrants exercised at the beginning of the period) of 328,612,266 shares (31 January 2023: 328,573,625 shares).

Page 3 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

Right-of-use assets

8

Investment securities

9

Long-term receivables

10

Subsidiaries

Deferred tax assets

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

10

Prepayment

Investment securities

9

Cash and bank balances

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

11

Lease liabilities

8

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

Current tax payable

Loans and borrowings

11

Lease liabilities

8

Total liabilities

Net assets

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

Share capital

13

Reserves

Total equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Group

Company

31.1.2024

31.7.2023

31.1.2024

31.7.2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

36,546

37,885

14

15

15

45

15

45

4,208

4,208

-

-

6,305

6,305

-

-

-

-

49,693

49,646

147

151

-

-

47,221

48,594

49,722

49,706

241

323

92

118

96

62

54

47

571

498

571

498

13,418

13,397

10,737

11,579

14,326

14,280

11,454

12,242

61,547

62,874

61,176

61,948

776

1,020

776

1,020

-

1

-

1

776

1,021

776

1,021

577

813

140

313

555

555

520

520

500

500

500

500

17

47

17

47

1,649

1,915

1,177

1,380

2,425

2,936

1,953

2,401

59,122

59,938

59,223

59,547

35,016

35,016

35,016

35,016

24,106

24,922

24,207

24,531

59,122

59,938

59,223

59,547

61,547

62,874

61,176

61,948

Page 4 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

Group

Attributable to owners of the Company

Foreign

Fair value

currency

Share

Treasury

adjustment

translation

Warrant

Retained

Total

capital

shares

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 August 2023

35,016

(187)

(1,047)

(5,912)

752

31,316

59,938

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

301

301

Other comprehensive loss:

Foreign currency translation differences relating to foreign subsidiaries

-

-

-

(1,117)

-

-

(1,117)

Total other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,117)

-

-

(1,117)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

-

(1,117)

-

301

(816)

At 31 January 2024

35,016

(187)

(1,047)

(7,029)

752

31,617

59,122

At 1 August 2022

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Foreign currency translation differences relating to foreign subsidiaries Total other comprehensive income for the period

32,992

(187)

(2,507)

(4,774)

-

32,500

58,024

-

-

-

-

-

(693)

(693)

-

-

-

192

-

-

192

-

-

-

192

-

-

192

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equityIssuance of warrants, net of transaction costs Exercise of warrants

At 31 January 2023

-

-

-

192

-

(693)

(501)

-

-

-

-

926

-

926

5

-

-

-

-

-

5

5

-

-

-

926

-

931

32,997

(187)

(2,507)

(4,582)

926

31,807

58,454

Page 5 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

At 1 August 2023

Loss for the period, representing total comprehensive loss for the period

At 31 January 2024

At 1 August 2022

Loss for the period, representing total comprehensive loss for the period

Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity

Issuance of warrants, net of transaction costs

Exercise of warrants

At 31 January 2023

Company

Share

Treasury

Warrant

Retained

Total

capital

shares

reserve

earnings

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

35,016

(187)

752

23,966

59,547

-

-

-

(324)

(324)

35,016

(187)

752

23,642

59,223

32,992

(187)

-

29,846

62,651

-

-

-

(342)

(342)

-

-

926

-

926

5

-

-

-

5

5

-

926

-

931

32,997

(187)

926

29,504

63,240

Page 6 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

Group

6 Months Ended

Note

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

$'000

$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxation

301

(693)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

307

473

Fair value gain on short-term investment securities

-

(15)

Finance costs

5

20

27

Interest income

4

(222)

(128)

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital

406

(336)

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

41

(22)

Prepayment

(34)

(51)

Short-term investment securities

(73)

2,700

Trade and other payables

(93)

(69)

Cash generated from operations

247

2,222

Tax refund/(paid)

-

-

Net cash generated from operating activities

247

2,222

Investing activities

Interest received

265

128

Loans to investee companies

-

(90)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5)

(10)

Net cash generated from investing activities

260

28

Financing activities

Interest paid

(20)

(26)

Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of transaction costs

-

926

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

5

Repayment of bank loan

(244)

(238)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(32)

(31)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(296)

636

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

211

2,886

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period

13,397

8,274

Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currency

(190)

(3)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period

13,418

11,157

Page 7 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

  1. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
  1. Corporate information
    Datapulse Technology Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in
    Singapore and is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is at 10 Anson Road, #13-10 International Plaza, Singapore 079903.
    These condensed interim financial statements as at and for the six months ended 31 January 2024 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group").
    The Company's principal activities are investment holding and investment trading. The principal activities of the
    Group are hotel operations, investment holding, investment trading and the provision of management services.
  2. Basis of preparation
    The condensed financial statements for the six months ended 31 January 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") 1-34Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Accounting Standards Council Singapore. The condensed financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and the performance of the Group since the last annual financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2023.
    The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except as otherwise described in the notes below.
    The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, since the directors have verified that there are no financial, operating or other types of indicators that might cast significant doubt upon the Group's ability to meet its obligations in the foreseeable future and particularly within the twelve months from the end of the reporting period.
    The condensed interim financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollars ("$") and all values in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand ("$'000"), except when otherwise indicated.

2.1 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements in conformity with SFRS(I) requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

Page 8 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

  1. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
  1. Changes in accounting policies
    There were no changes in accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the condensed interim financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the most recent audited annual financial statements as at 31 July 2023, except for the adoption of the new standards and amendments which became effective for financial period beginning on or after 1 August 2023. The adoption of these amendments to standards and interpretations do not have a significant impact on the condensed interim financial statements.
    A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations that have been issued as of the balance sheet date but are not yet effective for the year ending 31 July 2023 have not been applied in preparing the condensed interim financial statements. The adoption of these new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's condensed interim financial statements.
  2. Seasonal operations
    The Group's businesses are not affected significantly by seasonal or cyclical factors during the financial period.
  3. Segment Information
    The Group is organised into the following main business segments:
    1. Investment holding;
    2. Investments;
    3. Provision of asset management services; and
    4. Hotel operations

Management monitors the operating results of its business segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment.

Page 9 of 23

Datapulse Technology Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

  1. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3. Revenue

Group

6 Months Ended

Note

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

$'000

$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

(a)

3,129

1,613

Dividend income from equity investments at

fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL")

-

33

Interest income on bond investments at FVPL

9

9

3,138

1,655

(a) Disaggregation of revenue:

Total revenue from

contracts with

Segments

Hotel

Asset management

customers

6 Months Ended

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Primary geographical markets

Singapore

-

-

180

100

180

100

Korea

2,949

1,513

-

-

2,949

1,513

2,949

1,513

180

100

3,129

1,613

Major revenue streams

Hotel operations revenue

- Room

2,862

1,456

-

-

2,862

1,456

- Food and beverage

47

20

-

-

47

20

- Others

40

37

-

-

40

37

Asset management fees

-

-

180

100

180

100

2,949

1,513

180

100

3,129

1,613

4.

Other income

Group

6 Months Ended

31.1.2024

31.1.2023

$'000

$'000

Fair value gain on short-term investments at FVPL

-

15

Interest income

222

128

222

143

Page 10 of 23

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Datapulse Technology Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 03:18:08 UTC.