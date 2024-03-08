Datapulse Technology Limited
(Company Registration No. 198002677D)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024
Datapulse Technology Limited
Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024
Table of Contents
Page
A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and
other comprehensive income
3
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
4
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
5
- 6
D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
7
E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
8 - 19
F. Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2
20
- 23
A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
6 Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Note
31/1/2024
31/1/2023
Change
$'000
$'000
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
3
3,138
1,655
89.6
Other income
4
222
143
55.2
3,360
1,798
86.9
Loss on disposal of investments
-
(39)
N.M.
Staff costs
(865)
(737)
17.4
Depreciation
(307)
(473)
(35.1)
Finance costs
5
(20)
(27)
(25.9)
Hotel operating expenses
(1,257)
(778)
61.6
Other operating expenses
(610)
(437)
39.6
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
6
301
(693)
(143.4)
Taxation
-
-
N.M.
Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to owners of
the Company
301
(693)
(143.4)
Profit/(Loss) per share attributable to owners of
the Company
Basic profit/(loss) per share (cents) (1)
0.13
(0.32)
Diluted profit/(loss) per share (cents) (2)
0.09
(0.21)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Profit/(Loss) for the period
301
(693)
(143.4)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences relating to
foreign subsidiaries
(1,117)
192
(681.8)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(1,117)
192
(681.8)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
attributable to owners of the Company
(816)
(501)
62.9
- The basic profit/(loss) per share is computed based on weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) of 239,627,912 shares (31 January 2023: 219,087,771 shares).
- The diluted profit/(loss) per share is computed based on total of weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) and warrants outstanding (assuming the warrants exercised at the beginning of the period) of 328,612,266 shares (31 January 2023: 328,573,625 shares).
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
Right-of-use assets
8
Investment securities
9
Long-term receivables
10
Subsidiaries
Deferred tax assets
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
10
Prepayment
Investment securities
9
Cash and bank balances
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
11
Lease liabilities
8
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
Current tax payable
Loans and borrowings
11
Lease liabilities
8
Total liabilities
Net assets
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
Share capital
13
Reserves
Total equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Group
Company
31.1.2024
31.7.2023
31.1.2024
31.7.2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
36,546
37,885
14
15
15
45
15
45
4,208
4,208
-
-
6,305
6,305
-
-
-
-
49,693
49,646
147
151
-
-
47,221
48,594
49,722
49,706
241
323
92
118
96
62
54
47
571
498
571
498
13,418
13,397
10,737
11,579
14,326
14,280
11,454
12,242
61,547
62,874
61,176
61,948
776
1,020
776
1,020
-
1
-
1
776
1,021
776
1,021
577
813
140
313
555
555
520
520
500
500
500
500
17
47
17
47
1,649
1,915
1,177
1,380
2,425
2,936
1,953
2,401
59,122
59,938
59,223
59,547
35,016
35,016
35,016
35,016
24,106
24,922
24,207
24,531
59,122
59,938
59,223
59,547
61,547
62,874
61,176
61,948
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
Group
Attributable to owners of the Company
Foreign
Fair value
currency
Share
Treasury
adjustment
translation
Warrant
Retained
Total
capital
shares
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 August 2023
35,016
(187)
(1,047)
(5,912)
752
31,316
59,938
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
301
301
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation differences relating to foreign subsidiaries
-
-
-
(1,117)
-
-
(1,117)
Total other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,117)
-
-
(1,117)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
-
-
-
(1,117)
-
301
(816)
At 31 January 2024
35,016
(187)
(1,047)
(7,029)
752
31,617
59,122
At 1 August 2022
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period:
Foreign currency translation differences relating to foreign subsidiaries Total other comprehensive income for the period
32,992
(187)
(2,507)
(4,774)
-
32,500
58,024
-
-
-
-
-
(693)
(693)
-
-
-
192
-
-
192
-
-
-
192
-
-
192
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equityIssuance of warrants, net of transaction costs Exercise of warrants
At 31 January 2023
-
-
-
192
-
(693)
(501)
-
-
-
-
926
-
926
5
-
-
-
-
-
5
5
-
-
-
926
-
931
32,997
(187)
(2,507)
(4,582)
926
31,807
58,454
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
At 1 August 2023
Loss for the period, representing total comprehensive loss for the period
At 31 January 2024
At 1 August 2022
Loss for the period, representing total comprehensive loss for the period
Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity
Issuance of warrants, net of transaction costs
Exercise of warrants
At 31 January 2023
Company
Share
Treasury
Warrant
Retained
Total
capital
shares
reserve
earnings
equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
35,016
(187)
752
23,966
59,547
-
-
-
(324)
(324)
35,016
(187)
752
23,642
59,223
32,992
(187)
-
29,846
62,651
-
-
-
(342)
(342)
-
-
926
-
926
5
-
-
-
5
5
-
926
-
931
32,997
(187)
926
29,504
63,240
D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
Group
6 Months Ended
Note
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
$'000
$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxation
301
(693)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
307
473
Fair value gain on short-term investment securities
-
(15)
Finance costs
5
20
27
Interest income
4
(222)
(128)
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
406
(336)
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
41
(22)
Prepayment
(34)
(51)
Short-term investment securities
(73)
2,700
Trade and other payables
(93)
(69)
Cash generated from operations
247
2,222
Tax refund/(paid)
-
-
Net cash generated from operating activities
247
2,222
Investing activities
Interest received
265
128
Loans to investee companies
-
(90)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5)
(10)
Net cash generated from investing activities
260
28
Financing activities
Interest paid
(20)
(26)
Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of transaction costs
-
926
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
5
Repayment of bank loan
(244)
(238)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(32)
(31)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(296)
636
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
211
2,886
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period
13,397
8,274
Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currency
(190)
(3)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period
13,418
11,157
- Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
-
Corporate information
Datapulse Technology Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in
Singapore and is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is at 10 Anson Road, #13-10 International Plaza, Singapore 079903.
These condensed interim financial statements as at and for the six months ended 31 January 2024 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group").
The Company's principal activities are investment holding and investment trading. The principal activities of the
Group are hotel operations, investment holding, investment trading and the provision of management services.
- Basis of preparation
The condensed financial statements for the six months ended 31 January 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") 1-34Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Accounting Standards Council Singapore. The condensed financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and the performance of the Group since the last annual financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2023.
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except as otherwise described in the notes below.
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, since the directors have verified that there are no financial, operating or other types of indicators that might cast significant doubt upon the Group's ability to meet its obligations in the foreseeable future and particularly within the twelve months from the end of the reporting period.
The condensed interim financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollars ("$") and all values in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand ("$'000"), except when otherwise indicated.
2.1 Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements in conformity with SFRS(I) requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
- Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
-
Changes in accounting policies
There were no changes in accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the condensed interim financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the most recent audited annual financial statements as at 31 July 2023, except for the adoption of the new standards and amendments which became effective for financial period beginning on or after 1 August 2023. The adoption of these amendments to standards and interpretations do not have a significant impact on the condensed interim financial statements.
A number of new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations that have been issued as of the balance sheet date but are not yet effective for the year ending 31 July 2023 have not been applied in preparing the condensed interim financial statements. The adoption of these new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's condensed interim financial statements.
- Seasonal operations
The Group's businesses are not affected significantly by seasonal or cyclical factors during the financial period.
- Segment Information
The Group is organised into the following main business segments:
- Investment holding;
- Investments;
- Provision of asset management services; and
- Hotel operations
Management monitors the operating results of its business segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment.
- Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
3. Revenue
Group
6 Months Ended
Note
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
$'000
$'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
(a)
3,129
1,613
Dividend income from equity investments at
fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL")
-
33
Interest income on bond investments at FVPL
9
9
3,138
1,655
(a) Disaggregation of revenue:
Total revenue from
contracts with
Segments
Hotel
Asset management
customers
6 Months Ended
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Primary geographical markets
Singapore
-
-
180
100
180
100
Korea
2,949
1,513
-
-
2,949
1,513
2,949
1,513
180
100
3,129
1,613
Major revenue streams
Hotel operations revenue
- Room
2,862
1,456
-
-
2,862
1,456
- Food and beverage
47
20
-
-
47
20
- Others
40
37
-
-
40
37
Asset management fees
-
-
180
100
180
100
2,949
1,513
180
100
3,129
1,613
4.
Other income
Group
6 Months Ended
31.1.2024
31.1.2023
$'000
$'000
Fair value gain on short-term investments at FVPL
-
15
Interest income
222
128
222
143
