Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended 31 January 2024

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

The diluted profit/(loss) per share is computed based on total of weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) and warrants outstanding (assuming the warrants exercised at the beginning of the period) of 328,612,266 shares (31 January 2023: 328,573,625 shares).

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Datapulse Technology Limited

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Corporate information

Datapulse Technology Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in

Singapore and is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is at 10 Anson Road, #13-10 International Plaza, Singapore 079903.

These condensed interim financial statements as at and for the six months ended 31 January 2024 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group").

The Company's principal activities are investment holding and investment trading. The principal activities of the

Group are hotel operations, investment holding, investment trading and the provision of management services. Basis of preparation

The condensed financial statements for the six months ended 31 January 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") 1-34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Accounting Standards Council Singapore. The condensed financial statements do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and the performance of the Group since the last annual financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2023.

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except as otherwise described in the notes below.

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, since the directors have verified that there are no financial, operating or other types of indicators that might cast significant doubt upon the Group's ability to meet its obligations in the foreseeable future and particularly within the twelve months from the end of the reporting period.

The condensed interim financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollars ("$") and all values in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand ("$'000"), except when otherwise indicated.

2.1 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements in conformity with SFRS(I) requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

