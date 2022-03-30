Datasea : Collaboration with Guangdong Canbo_finalized

Datasea and Guangdong Canbo Announce Collaboration to Deliver Acoustic Intelligence-Enabled Solutions for Disinfect Cabinets at Scale

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that its subsidiary company named Shuhai Shengxiao Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Shengxiao") has entered into a three-year collaboration agreement with Guangdong Canbo Electrical Co., Ltd. ("Canbo"), a giant company in smart home household appliance. The collaboration will support the advancement of next-generation disinfection cabinet with the integration of Shuhai Shengxiao's innovative acoustic intelligence-enabled sterilization technology.

Canbo is the inventor of the world's first household disinfection bowl cabinet. According to Jingcanmo Data, by November 2021, Canbo has captured a dominant share of the disinfection cabinet market and accounted for nearly 40% of all online disinfection cabinet sales in China. The Company develops, produces, and sells disinfection bowl cabinets, water heaters, gas stoves, smoke machines, and other household appliances. Canbo has grown into the world's largest production base of disinfection bowl cabinets and a famous kitchen and bathroom appliances brand in China.

The new collaboration will focus on leveraging the respective strengths of Shuhai Shengxiao and Canbo to promote product evolution and enhance user experience. Shuhai Shengxiao will provide technology called "high-frequency sound air coupling microorganisms and synergistic disinfection" to upgrade Canbo's disinfection cabinet products and tackle the main problems of current disinfection cabinet products such as heat generation and ozone odor, and effectively bring the disinfection time from 3mins down to 10 seconds.

Under the agreement terms, both companies will work closely and take on responsibilities for subsequent development and commercialization activities. Once the technology integrationand product development are finished and quality assurance is confirmed, the product's sales are expected to reach 500,000 units annually.

"The combination of Shuhai Shengxiao's expertise in acoustic intelligence and Canbo's dominance in disinfection cabinet market makes for an ideal partnership to advance disinfection solutions for users. This partnership closely contributes to our goals to give users unique experiences that fundamentally enhance their everyday lives," said Zhixin Liu, the CEO of Datasea, "Datasea has earned the trust of many institutions and is delivering significant value in the form of technology-powered solutions in 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city. We're continually working to ensure our customers and business partners have access to the top-quality products and services."

