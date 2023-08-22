UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 17, 2023

DATASEA INC.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously disclosed on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 22, 2022, on May 16, 2023, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Buyer", a VIE and a consolidated affiliated entity of the Datasea Inc. (the "Company")), entered into an Office Purchase Agreement (the "Office Purchase Agreement") with Fu Liu (the "Seller"), a member of the Board of Directors and a stockholder of the Company. Pursuant to the Office Purchase Agreement, Buyer will purchase a 2,824.29 square meter office located in Fenggang Jingdong Urban Science and Technology Financial Innovation Center Phase II Project, Building No. 4 Scientific Research Building, PRC (the "Property"). The total purchase price is RMB73,431,540, equivalent to approximately $10,642,252, payable in 5,912,362 shares of common stock of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), at an issuance price of $1.80 per share. Pursuant to the requirements of Section 14(c) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company subsequently filed on July 7, 2023 a definitive information statement pertaining to the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the approval thereof by holders of a majority of the Company's voting capital stock by written consent in lieu of a meeting. On July 28, 2023, the Consideration Shares, comprising 5,912,362 shares of common stock of the Company, were issued to the Seller pursuant to the terms of the Office Purchase Agreement. Subsequent to such issuance, the Company had a total of 33,696,495 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, and the Seller held 12,010,182 shares of common stock, constituting approximately 35.64% of the total issued and outstanding common stock of the Company.

Due to certain transfer process requirements in China, on August 17, 2023, the Company and the Seller have voluntarily rescinded the issuance of the 5,912,362 Consideration Shares. The 5,912,362 Consideration Shares have been cancelled, and following such cancellation, as of August 18, 2023, the Company had a total of 27,784,133 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The issuance of the Consideration Shares to the Seller will be effected at a later time once all transfer process requirements in China have been met.

