BEIJING, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a Nevada corporation engaged in innovative business segments for Acoustics Hi-tech and 5G-AI multimodal communication technology in China and the U.S., announced today its latest plan for the Company's acoustic business. This includes entering into agreements with new global manufacturing partners with specialized production facilities, and finalizing upgrades of several key acoustic disinfection products. These steps align with the Company's plan to commence the production and market deployment of its new and upgraded products soon, actively supporting the Company's fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of approximately $86 million, representing an increase of approximately 1,128% year-over-year.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We believe that the introduction of upgraded acoustic disinfection products and their rapid market deployment will play a significant role in driving our financial performance in the periods ahead. With significant progress in domestic channel sales of our acoustic hi-tech products and our entry into the U.S. market, we believe that we are primed to develop sustained sales volume of our acoustic hi-tech products in both the U.S. and China."

Datasea is a global initiator, promoter, and practitioner of acoustic concepts and is one of the pioneers in introducing the concept of acoustic effects globally. The Company jointly launched the first 'Acoustic Intelligence White Paper' in China in December 2021 in collaboration with the Key Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, the Institute of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, and the Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute of the Institute of Telecommunications. Through non-visual intelligent algorithms, ultrasonic, and directional sound technology, the Company is committed to technological advancement and precision manufacturing in various fields including acoustic agriculture, acoustic medical beauty, acoustic medical health and the acoustic Internet of Things.

Our proprietary technology utilizes cutting-edge technology in acoustics, such as ultrasonic sterilization, to combat viruses and prevent human infections. This technology leverages the mechanical, thermal, and cavitation effects of ultrasonic waves. When subjected to ultrasonic stimulation, microorganisms including coronaviruses undergo significant vibrational strain, destroying the virus's outer shell and internal RNA. Based on this, Datasea currently has nine flagship products in the acoustic hi-tech series including floor-standing, desktop, and car-mounted air disinfection machines for home and office use, as well as products for wardrobes (dehumidification, sterilization, odor removal), and smart sleep aids. The Company's products are promoted and sold in China through direct sales, distribution channel agents, and livestreaming ecommerce broadcasts. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Datasea Acoustics LLC in Delaware, the Company is proceeding to launch its latest solutions for sound disinfection sterilazers, odor removal, sleep aids, and dehumidification products in the U.S. market, having established partnerships with U.S. channel partners, including Meglio Interiors LLC, based in Chamblee, Georgia. Datasea has also opened retail stores on the U.S. Amazon platform and it has actively engaged with large potential customers in the hotel and school sectors in New York, Philadelphia and other cities.

In addition, the Company is actively expanding into fields with broad market prospects such as sound industry and sound agriculture. In the sound industry sector, sound wave technology can be widely applied in process substitution and upgrading in multiple segmented fields including ultrasonic precision processing, ultrasonic cleaning, welding, molding, liquefaction, dispersion, bubble removal, extraction scanning, detection, and liquid level gauges, as well as water treatment, including automotive manufacturing, electronic equipment, aerospace, and other industrial manufacturing fields. Sound industry technology and products based on ultrasonic waves could comprehensively improve production efficiency, reduce energy consumption and improve product quality in numerous industries. The market size for just one process, ultrasonic welding, is expected to reach approximately US$ 513 million (RMB 3.7 billion) by 2025 according to the 'Research Report on the Current Situation and Deep Research and Development Prospects of China's Ultrasonic Welding Equipment Industry 2023-2025'.

The Company believes that as it continues to develop its sound wave technology through its leading edge R&D, it will expand the application areas for its acoustics business which will lead to a substantial expansion of the markets for its products.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in its innovative industries, Acoustics and 5G-AI multimodal communication, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal communication segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing in its Acoustics business, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Acoustics hi-tech and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic products and solutions to the U.S. market. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Datasea Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@shuhaixinxi.com

sunhezhi@shuhaixinxi.com

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datasea-to-drive-growth-in-its-acoustic-business-via-product-upgrades-and-us-market-entry-302086853.html

SOURCE Datasea Inc.