The Board of Directors of the Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited, in their meeting held on 23rd March, 2024, approved the Appointment of Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan (DIN: 09542029) as Non-Executive Director cum Chairman of the Company with effect from 23rd March, 2024. Having 30 Years experience in Industrial Engineering & Operations as well as Productions.
