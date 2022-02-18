Datatec Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06)

ISIN: ZAE000017745

Share Code: DTC

("Datatec" or "the Company")

SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEMES: DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY

Datatec announces the following in relation to its Share Appreciation Rights ("SARs") Scheme which was originally approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 16 August 2005 and subsequently amended and approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 14 September 2011.

Holders of SARs granted in May 2015 have exercised their SARs and the Company has purchased Datatec shares in the market and transferred them to the SARs holders in settlement of the exercises:

Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares Class of security : Ordinary shares Date of transaction : 14 February 2022 Number of Datatec shares : 3,968 Volume weighted average purchase price : R37.6580 Highest price traded : R37.69 Lowest price traded : R37.62 Transaction value : R149,427 Nature of interest : Direct non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Nature of transaction : Off market transfer of shares to SARs holders Class of security : Ordinary shares Date of transaction : 15 February 2022 Number of Datatec shares : 3,968 Deemed* transfer price : R38.00 Deemed transaction value : R150,784 Nature of interest : Direct non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

*deemed price is the exercise price of the SARs

18 February 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)