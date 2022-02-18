Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
("Datatec" or "the Company")
SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEMES: DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY
Datatec announces the following in relation to its Share Appreciation Rights ("SARs") Scheme which was originally approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 16 August 2005 and subsequently amended and approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 14 September 2011.
Holders of SARs granted in May 2015 have exercised their SARs and the Company has purchased Datatec shares in the market and transferred them to the SARs holders in settlement of the exercises:
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On market purchase of shares
|
Class of security
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
14 February 2022
|
Number of Datatec shares
|
:
|
3,968
|
Volume weighted average purchase price
|
:
|
R37.6580
|
Highest price traded
|
:
|
R37.69
|
Lowest price traded
|
:
|
R37.62
|
Transaction value
|
:
|
R149,427
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct non-beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Nature of transaction
|
: Off market transfer of shares
|
|
|
to SARs holders
|
Class of security
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
15 February 2022
|
Number of Datatec shares
|
:
|
3,968
|
Deemed* transfer price
|
:
|
R38.00
|
Deemed transaction value
|
:
|
R150,784
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct non-beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
*deemed price is the exercise price of the SARs
18 February 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Datatec Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.