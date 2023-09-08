Company’s AI-Powered Habytat Metaverse surpassed 100,000 landowners Recently filed patent for access to secure group-based digital assets across its Metaverse and social media platforms

DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a private messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in person and virtually from September 11-13, 2023.

Event: H.C. Wainwright In-Person Presentation

Date: September 11th, 2023

Time: 1:30pm ET

Registration: Link

*Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information. Once the presentation becomes available on-demand, registered attendees can submit their Q&As for the Company.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

