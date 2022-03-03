Dateline Resources : Gold Links Update

GOLD LINKS UPDATE

Highlights

Bonanza gold and silver grades up to 308g/t Au and 7,733g/t Ag returned from face sampling of underground development drives at the 9900mRL mineral resource.

and returned from face sampling of underground development drives at the 9900mRL mineral resource. Clay zone, ranging in thickness from 3 inches to 1 foot, contains very high grades gold and silver in the hanging wall of the vein.

Development ore continues to be mined and used for production start-up phase.

start-up phase. A 250tpd ball mill and associated equipment has been purchased to upgrade current capacity at Lucky Strike

Gold concentrate currently being produced

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on production and exploration activities at the 100%-ownedGold Links Gold Mine in Colorado, USA.

Underground face sampling as part of the mining program has returned bonanza gold and silver grades, well in excess of the mineral resource grade of 14g/t Au. Grades up to 308g/t Au and 7,733 g/t Ag were received, with the very high-grade results associated with a hanging wall clay zone that was not well recovered in the diamond core drilling program when defining this mineralised area.

The development mining program is progressing well, with ore continuing to be trucked to the Company's 100% owned Lucky Strike mill as commissioning continues with the lower grade ore.

Whilst commissioning is underway with the existing 100tpd mill, the Company has purchased a 250tpd ball mill to expand production. Associated flotation cells, pumps and other equipment have been purchased with installation expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"It has always been the case in gold mining that 'grade is king' and these bonanza grades are nothing short of spectacular.

"Whilst we have seen high grades from exploration drilling at the Gold Links in the past, we have always recovered higher grades when we can actually see the vein such as we are doing now. The current face sampling returns of 10 ounces of gold and 7.7 kilos of silver per tonne gives us a lot of confidence for the future, particularly once we finalise commissioning the Lucky Strike mill inclusive of upgrades and begin stope mining the 9900rl Zone"