Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dateline Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTR   AU000000DTR1

DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED

(DTR)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange -  03-01
0.087 AUD   +4.82%
05:56pDATELINE RESOURCES : Gold Links Update
PU
02/16Dateline Resources Extends Gold Mineralization at Gold Links Project in Colorado
MT
02/15DATELINE RESOURCES : Discovery Zone extended at Gold Links
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dateline Resources : Gold Links Update

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Release

4 March 2022

DATELINE RESOURCES

LIMITED

only

(ACN 149 105 653)

ASX Code: DTR

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Share Price (3/03/22) $0.087

Shares on issue

438 million

Mark t Cap

$38.1 million

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

So thern Cross Exploration NL

25.2%

useMr. Mark Johnson AO

19.9%

National Nominees Ltd

13.8%

personal

6.2%

Stephen Baghdadi

DIRECTORS &

MANAGEMENT

Mark Joh son AO

Chairman

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

Greg Hall

Non-Executive Director

Tony Fe guson

Non-Executive Director

Bill Lann n

Non-Ex cutive Director

Mark Ohlsson

Com any Secretary

CONTACT

For

Ma k Ohlsson

Phone: +61 2 9375 2353

P stal Address: P.O. Box 553

S uth Hurstville NSW 2221

Email: inf @datelineresources.com.au

GOLD LINKS UPDATE

Highlights

  • Bonanza gold and silver grades up to 308g/t Au and 7,733g/t Ag returned from face sampling of underground development drives at the 9900mRL mineral resource.
  • Clay zone, ranging in thickness from 3 inches to 1 foot, contains very high grades gold and silver in the hanging wall of the vein.
  • Development ore continues to be mined and used for production start-up phase.
  • A 250tpd ball mill and associated equipment has been purchased to upgrade current capacity at Lucky Strike
  • Gold concentrate currently being produced

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on production and exploration activities at the 100%-ownedGold Links Gold Mine in Colorado, USA.

Underground face sampling as part of the mining program has returned bonanza gold and silver grades, well in excess of the mineral resource grade of 14g/t Au. Grades up to 308g/t Au and 7,733 g/t Ag were received, with the very high-grade results associated with a hanging wall clay zone that was not well recovered in the diamond core drilling program when defining this mineralised area.

The development mining program is progressing well, with ore continuing to be trucked to the Company's 100% owned Lucky Strike mill as commissioning continues with the lower grade ore.

Whilst commissioning is underway with the existing 100tpd mill, the Company has purchased a 250tpd ball mill to expand production. Associated flotation cells, pumps and other equipment have been purchased with installation expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"It has always been the case in gold mining that 'grade is king' and these bonanza grades are nothing short of spectacular.

"Whilst we have seen high grades from exploration drilling at the Gold Links in the past, we have always recovered higher grades when we can actually see the vein such as we are doing now. The current face sampling returns of 10 ounces of gold and 7.7 kilos of silver per tonne gives us a lot of confidence for the future, particularly once we finalise commissioning the Lucky Strike mill inclusive of upgrades and begin stope mining the 9900rl Zone"

9925 South
E257621
9925 South
E257619
9925 South
E257616
9925 South
E257633
9925 South
E257631
9925 South
E257629
9925 South
E257628
9925 South
E257627
Sample ID
Location
1,583
98.10
118.14
3,604
90.76
136.38
2,797
308.11
343.52
7,733
247.48
345.37
121
16.90
18.43
624
31.88
39.78
109
26.43
27.81
1,241
125.95
141.66
Silver
(Ag g/t)
Gold
(Au g/t)
Gold Equivalent
(Aueq g/t)*

ASX Release 4 March 2022

High Grade Face Sampling

As part of the development program at Gold Links, the Company has conducted a close spaced face sampling and mapping program within the development drives ahead of stoping commencing. The program has been designed to provide the Company with detailed information on the controls on mineralisation.

onlyThe Company has received bonanza grade gold and silver assays from face sampling of the 9900mRL mineralised vein at the Gold Links Gold Mine in Colorado.

Highlights from the program included the following:

usepersonal*Gold equivalent: Aueq = ((Au g/t) + (Ag g/t)÷79) based on US$1,899/oz Au and US$24/oz Ag Full sample details are included in Appendix 1.

The area where the recent mapping and sampling campaign was completed forms part of the 9900mRL indicated mineral resource, which has an estimated grade of 14g/t

The current face sampling program indicates potential grade upside from the defined mineral resource estimate, with a new intensely sheared and oxidised high-grade clay zone present in the hanging wall that was not generally seen in the d ill core. The Company's geologists believe this clay zone, which ranges in thickness from 3 inches to 1 foot, may have b n washed away during diamond drilling.

As this high-grade zone is absent from most drillholes in this area, the Company believes there is good potential for an overcall on produced ounces compared to the mineral resource.

The processing circuit at the Company's 100% owned Lucky Strike mill is configured to capture free gold in a gravity circuit followed by a flotation circuit, minimising the potential for gold losses to the tailings stream.

ForFigu e 1 to 3 below show a photos of sampled faces in 9925 South, with the sample locations and grades marked on the image.

For personal use only

ASX Release 4 March 2022

Figure 1: 9925 South face (sampled 19/1/2022) incl. 132g/t Au and 385g/t Ag

Figure 2: 9925 South face (sampled 5/2/2022) incl. 247g/t Au and 7,733g/t Ag

ASX Release 4 March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 3: 9925 South face (sampled 4/2/2022) incl. 308g/t Au and 2,797g/t Ag

ASX Release 4 March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 4: Plan view image showing location of current underground mining areas

(Scale is in feet)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dateline Resources Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:56pDATELINE RESOURCES : Gold Links Update
PU
02/16Dateline Resources Extends Gold Mineralization at Gold Links Project in Colorado
MT
02/15DATELINE RESOURCES : Discovery Zone extended at Gold Links
PU
02/15Dateline Resources Limited Announces Highgrade Gold Intersections Returned from Its Und..
CI
01/19Dateline Resources Advances Development of Gold Links Mine in Colorado
MT
01/18Dateline Resources Limited Announces That Gold Production Activities Are Progressing We..
CI
2021Dateline Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Colorado's Gold Links Project
MT
2021DATELINE RESOURCES : High Grade Gold Assays
PU
2021Dateline Resources Limited Announces High-Grade Gold Intersections Returned as Part of ..
CI
2021Dateline Resources Rises 10% Following High-Grade Gold, Silver Hits at Colorado Gold Pr..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,17 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2021 -5,89 M -4,31 M -4,31 M
Net Debt 2021 5,17 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 930x
EV / Sales 2021 238x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dateline Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Baghdadi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Rodrick Granger Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Clifton Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony John Ferguson Non-Executive Director
Francis William Lannen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED1.16%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.53%55 309
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.62%41 094
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.96%23 913
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.40%20 366
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.43%15 189