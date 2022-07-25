Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datrix S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   IT0005468357

DATRIX S.P.A.

(DATA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
2.550 EUR   +0.79%
02:44aDATRIX S P A : 2022 Corporate events calendar update
PU
07/22DATRIX S P A : invests in its own development project and launches the treasury share buy-back programme
PU
07/14DATRIX S P A : Young Platform grows with ByTek through technology, search and data empowerment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datrix S p A : 2022 Corporate events calendar update

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Datrix S.p.A. ("Datrix" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of Augmented Analytics solutions and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models for data-driven growth of companies, listed on Euronext Growth Milan announces that, pursuant to 'Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, on 27 July 2022 the Board of Directors of the company will meet to examine the preliminary revenues related to the period ended 30 June 2022, not subject to audit.

The updated corporate events calendar is shown below:

  • July 27, 2022 - Examination by the Board of Directors of the preliminary revenues for the period ended June 30, 2022;
  • 28 September 2022 - Approval by the Board of Directors of the half-year report as at 30 June 2022.

Any changes to the above dates will be promptly communicated.

Disclaimer

Datrix S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATRIX S.P.A.
02:44aDATRIX S P A : 2022 Corporate events calendar update
PU
07/22DATRIX S P A : invests in its own development project and launches the treasury share buy-..
PU
07/14DATRIX S P A : Young Platform grows with ByTek through technology, search and data empower..
PU
06/13BYTEK ACQUIRES ADORITY : Retention AI is born
PU
04/07DATRIX S P A : More than 1.1 million euros of R&D projects since january 2022
PU
03/31DATRIX S P A : The Board of Directors of Datrix approves the consolidated preliminary figu..
PU
03/24DATRIX S P A : 3rdPlace has been awarded the CS-AWARE-NEXT project funded by the European ..
PU
02/28DATRIX S P A : FinScience's alternative data platform now also for private investors, trad..
PU
01/31DATRIX S P A : FinScience Thematic Alternative Data Is Now Available on Bloomberg Enterpri..
PU
2021DATRIX S P A : Adapex Parent Company DATRIX Now Listed on Euronext Growth Milan
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 13,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,42 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 25,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float -
Chart DATRIX S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datrix S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATRIX S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Veneziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Bregonzio Chief Technology Officer
Mauro Arte Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alessandra Ida Gavirati Independent Director