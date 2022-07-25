Datrix S p A : 2022 Corporate events calendar update

Datrix S.p.A. ("Datrix" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of Augmented Analytics solutions and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models for data-driven growth of companies, listed on Euronext Growth Milan announces that, pursuant to 'Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, on 27 July 2022 the Board of Directors of the company will meet to examine the preliminary revenues related to the period ended 30 June 2022, not subject to audit.

The updated corporate events calendar is shown below:

July 27, 2022 - Examination by the Board of Directors of the preliminary revenues for the period ended June 30, 2022;

28 September 2022 - Approval by the Board of Directors of the half-year report as at 30 June 2022.

Any changes to the above dates will be promptly communicated.