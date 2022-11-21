Advanced search
    DATA   IT0005468357

DATRIX S.P.A.

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:09 2022-11-21 am EST
2.920 EUR   -0.68%
Datrix S p A : 21 nov 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie

11/21/2022 | 11:20am EST
DATRIX INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE

Milano, 21 novembre 2022 - Datrix S.p.A, ("Datrix" o la "Società ") facendo seguito a quanto comunicato in data 22 luglio 2022 in merito all'avvio della prima tranche del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie autorizzato dall'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 maggio 2022, rende noto di aver acquistato su Euronext Growth Milan sistema multilaterale di negoziazione organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - nel periodo compreso tra il 9 e il 18 novembre 2022 - n. 7.500 azioni ordinarie ad un prezzo medio ponderato di 2.95 euro per un controvalore complessivo di 22.120 euro.

Gli acquisti sono stati realizzati per il tramite di Intermonte Sim S.p.A., intermediario incaricato in piena indipendenza e autonomia per l'attuazione del programma di acquisto di azioni ordinarie.

Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dal predetto intermediario incaricato per l'esecuzione degli acquisti, si riporta il riepilogo delle operazioni di acquisto effettuate su Euronext Growth Milan su base giornaliera in forma aggregata e - in allegato - in forma dettagliata:

data

numero azioni

prezzo medio (euro.

controvalore (euro)

ordinarie acquistate

09/11/22

1.000

2.75

2.748

11/11/22

500

2.84

1.418

14/11/22

500

2.90

1.450

15/11/22

1.000

3.04

3.040

16/11/22

1.500

3.04

4.563

17/11/22

2.000

2.98

5.953

18/11/22

1.000

2.95

2.950

7.500

22.120

Dall'inizio del programma Datrix ha acquistato n. 37.500 azioni ordinarie (pari allo 0,226% del capitale sociale), per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 96.870.

A seguito degli acquisti finora effettuati, alla data del presente comunicato, Datrix detiene un totale di n. 37.500 azioni proprie, pari allo 0,226% del capitale sociale.

***

Datrix

Datrix è un gruppo di tech company che sviluppano soluzioni di Intelligenza Artificiale sostenibile (Augmented Analytics e Modelli di Machine Learning) per la crescita data-driven delle aziende. Le soluzioni di Datrix aggiungono valore misurabile perché raccolgono dati da fonti interne ed esterne, li integrano, cercano correlazioni, scoprono insights e informazioni operative preziose e suggeriscono azioni.

Il Gruppo è attivo su quattro aree di business:

  1. AI per Marketing & Sales: sviluppa soluzioni di intelligenza artificiale per aumentare le performance Marketing e Vendite delle aziende;
  2. AI per Data Monetization: applica l'intelligenza artificiale ai dati raccolti dalle aziende in compliance con le normative sulla privacy, trasformandoli in valore economico per le stesse;
  3. Machine Learning Model Serving: sviluppa modelli di analisi trasparenti e scalabili basati su un framework algoritmico di machine learning per supportare le organizzazioni ad aprire nuove frontiere di business;

4. AI per FinTech: sviluppa soluzioni che utilizzano dati alternativi non convenzionali per migliorare le performance di investitori istituzionali e privati nella selezione dei titoli azionari, nell'individuazione di innovativi temi di investimento e nello scoring ESG.

Dal 2019 Datrix ha accelerato il suo percorso di crescita anche attraverso acquisizioni in Italia e all'estero. Fanno oggi parte del Gruppo Datrix SpA: 3rdPlace Srl, FinScience Srl, ByTek Srl, Paperlit Srl, Datrix US Inc. e Adapex Inc.. Tramite le sue controllate, Datrix è partner tecnologico di consorzi internazionali per importanti progetti di Ricerca & Sviluppo in ambito finanziario, biomedicale e di cyber security, finanziati dall'Unione Europea e dall'Italia e basati su algoritmi di Artificial Intelligence.

Datrix opera tramite quattro sedi in Italia (Milano, Roma, Cagliari e Viterbo) e una negli Stati Uniti. Approfondimenti su datrixgroup.com

Per maggiori informazioni:

Investor Relations: Giuseppe Venezia, tel. +39 0276281064 - ir@datrixgroup.com

Investor Relations Consultant: Francesca Cocco (Lerxi Consulting) - ir@datrixgroup.com

Ufficio Stampa: Spriano Communication & Partners

Matteo Russo, mob. +39 3479834881 - mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Jacopo Ghirardi, mob. + 39 3337139257 - ufficiostampa@sprianocommunication.com

Euronext Growth Advisor: Alantra

Stefano Bellavita, tel. +39 0263671601 - stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

ALLEGATO

data

ora

numero azioni

prezzo

medio

controvalore (euro)

ordinarie

(euro)

acquistate

09/11/22

17:08:43

500

2.75

1.373

09/11/22

17:35:40

500

2.75

1.375

11/11/22

14:21:48

500

2.84

1.418

14/11/22

17:18:25

500

2.90

1.450

15/11/22

16:41:10

500

3.00

1.500

15/11/22

17:35:38

500

3.08

1.540

16/11/22

11:40:28

500

3.08

1.540

16/11/22

16:58:31

500

3.00

1.500

16/11/22

17:27:00

500

3.05

1.523

17/11/22

15:50:21

500

3.02

1.510

17/11/22

16:54:41

500

2.96

1.478

17/11/22

17:35:15

500

2.97

1.483

17/11/22

17:35:15

500

2.97

1.483

18/11/22

09:58:38

500

2.95

1.475

18/11/22

11:02:13

500

2.95

1.475

7.500

22.120

DATRIX TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK INFORMATION

Milan, 21 November, 2022 - Datrix S.p.A, ("Datrix" or the "Company") following the announcement on July 22, 2022 regarding the start of the first tranche of the share buyback program, in execution of the 28 May, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period 9-18 November, 2022 it has purchased n. 7,500 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 2,95 per share, for a total amount of Euro 22,120.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Datrix ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Growth regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

09/11/22

1,000

2,75

2,748

11/11/22

500

2,84

1,418

14/11/22

500

2,90

1,450

15/11/22

1,000

3,04

3,040

16/11/22

1,500

3,04

4,563

17/11/22

2,000

2,98

5,953

18/11/22

1,000

2,95

2,950

7,500

22,120

Since the start of the program, Datrix has purchased no. 37,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.226% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 96,870.

Following the purchases made so far, Datrix holds a total of no. 37,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.226% of the share capital.

***

Datrix

Datrix is a group of tech companies that develop sustainable Artificial Intelligence solutions (Augmented Analytics and Machine Learning Models) for data-driven growth of companies. Datrix solutions add measurable value because they collect data from internal and external sources, integrate it, look for correlations, uncover valuable insights and operational information, and suggest actions.

The Group is active in four business areas:

  1. AI for Marketing & Sales: develops artificial intelligence solutions to increase the marketing and sales performance of companies;
  2. AI for Data Monetisation: applies artificial intelligence to data collected by companies in compliance with privacy regulations, turning it into economic value for them;
  3. Machine Learning Model Serving: develops transparent and scalable analysis models based on a machine learning algorithmic framework to support organisations in opening new business frontiers;
  4. AI for FinTech: develops solutions using unconventional alternative data to improve the performance of institutional and private investors in stock selection, identification of innovative investment themes and ESG scoring.

Since 2019, Datrix has also accelerated its growth path through acquisitions in Italy and abroad. The following are now part of the Datrix SpA Group: 3rdPlace Srl, FinScience Srl, ByTek Srl, Paperlit Srl, Datrix US Inc. and Adapex Inc. Through its subsidiaries, Datrix is a technology partner of international consortia for important R&D projects in the financial, biomedical and cybersecurity fields, funded by the European Union and Italy and based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms.

Datrix operates through four offices in Italy (Milan, Rome, Cagliari and Viterbo) and one in the United States.

More at datrixgroup.com

For more information:

Investor Relations: Giuseppe Venezia, tel. +39 0276281064 - ir@datrixgroup.com

Investor Relations Consultant: Francesca Cocco (Lerxi Consulting) - ir@datrixgroup.com

Press Office: Spriano Communication & Partners

Matteo Russo, mob. +39 3479834881 - mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Jacopo Ghirardi, mob. + 39 3337139257 - ufficiostampa@sprianocommunication.com

Euronext Growth Advisor: Alantra

Stefano Bellavita, tel. +39 0263671601 - stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

Annex

data

time

N. of shares

Average

Price

Value (Euro)

(Euro)

09/11/22

17:08:43

500

2,75

1,373

09/11/22

17:35:40

500

2,75

1,375

11/11/22

14:21:48

500

2,84

1,418

14/11/22

17:18:25

500

2,90

1,450

15/11/22

16:41:10

500

3,00

1,500

15/11/22

17:35:38

500

3,08

1,540

16/11/22

11:40:28

500

3,08

1,540

16/11/22

16:58:31

500

3,00

1,500

16/11/22

17:27:00

500

3,05

1,523

17/11/22

15:50:21

500

3,02

1,510

17/11/22

16:54:41

500

2,96

1,478

17/11/22

17:35:15

500

2,97

1,483

17/11/22

17:35:15

500

2,97

1,483

18/11/22

09:58:38

500

2,95

1,475

18/11/22

11:02:13

500

2,95

1,475

7,500

22,120

Disclaimer

Datrix S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 16:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
