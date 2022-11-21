Datrix S p A : 21 nov 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie

AI per Data Monetization: applica l'intelligenza artificiale ai dati raccolti dalle aziende in compliance con le normative sulla privacy, trasformandoli in valore economico per le stesse;

DATRIX TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK INFORMATION

Milan, 21 November, 2022 - Datrix S.p.A, ("Datrix" or the "Company") following the announcement on July 22, 2022 regarding the start of the first tranche of the share buyback program, in execution of the 28 May, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period 9-18 November, 2022 it has purchased n. 7,500 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 2,95 per share, for a total amount of Euro 22,120.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Datrix ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Growth regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 09/11/22 1,000 2,75 2,748 11/11/22 500 2,84 1,418 14/11/22 500 2,90 1,450 15/11/22 1,000 3,04 3,040 16/11/22 1,500 3,04 4,563 17/11/22 2,000 2,98 5,953 18/11/22 1,000 2,95 2,950 7,500 22,120

Since the start of the program, Datrix has purchased no. 37,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.226% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 96,870.

Following the purchases made so far, Datrix holds a total of no. 37,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.226% of the share capital.

Datrix

Datrix is a group of tech companies that develop sustainable Artificial Intelligence solutions (Augmented Analytics and Machine Learning Models) for data-driven growth of companies. Datrix solutions add measurable value because they collect data from internal and external sources, integrate it, look for correlations, uncover valuable insights and operational information, and suggest actions.

The Group is active in four business areas: