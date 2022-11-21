Datrix S p A : 21 nov 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
DATRIX INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE
Milano, 21 novembre 2022 - Datrix S.p.A, ("Datrix" o la "Società ") facendo seguito a quanto comunicato in data 22 luglio 2022 in merito all'avvio della prima tranche del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie autorizzato dall'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 maggio 2022, rende noto di aver acquistato su Euronext Growth Milan sistema multilaterale di negoziazione organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - nel periodo compreso tra il 9 e il 18 novembre 2022 - n. 7.500 azioni ordinarie ad un prezzo medio ponderato di 2.95 euro per un controvalore complessivo di 22.120 euro.
Gli acquisti sono stati realizzati per il tramite di Intermonte Sim S.p.A., intermediario incaricato in piena indipendenza e autonomia per l'attuazione del programma di acquisto di azioni ordinarie.
Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dal predetto intermediario incaricato per l'esecuzione degli acquisti, si riporta il riepilogo delle operazioni di acquisto effettuate su Euronext Growth Milan su base giornaliera in forma aggregata e - in allegato - in forma dettagliata:
data
numero azioni
prezzo medio (euro.
controvalore (euro)
ordinarie acquistate
09/11/22
1.000
2.75
2.748
11/11/22
500
2.84
1.418
14/11/22
500
2.90
1.450
15/11/22
1.000
3.04
3.040
16/11/22
1.500
3.04
4.563
17/11/22
2.000
2.98
5.953
18/11/22
1.000
2.95
2.950
7.500
22.120
Dall'inizio del programma Datrix ha acquistato n. 37.500 azioni ordinarie (pari allo 0,226% del capitale sociale), per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 96.870.
A seguito degli acquisti finora effettuati, alla data del presente comunicato, Datrix detiene un totale di n. 37.500 azioni proprie, pari allo 0,226% del capitale sociale.
***
Datrix
Datrix è un gruppo di tech company che sviluppano soluzioni di Intelligenza Artificiale sostenibile (Augmented Analytics e Modelli di Machine Learning) per la crescita data-driven delle aziende. Le soluzioni di Datrix aggiungono valore misurabile perché raccolgono dati da fonti interne ed esterne, li integrano, cercano correlazioni, scoprono insights e informazioni operative preziose e suggeriscono azioni.
Il Gruppo è attivo su quattro aree di business:
AI per Marketing & Sales: sviluppa soluzioni di intelligenza artificiale per aumentare le performance Marketing e Vendite delle aziende;
AI per Data Monetization: applica l'intelligenza artificiale ai dati raccolti dalle aziende in compliance con le normative sulla privacy, trasformandoli in valore economico per le stesse;
Machine Learning Model Serving: sviluppa modelli di analisi trasparenti e scalabili basati su un framework algoritmico di machine learning per supportare le organizzazioni ad aprire nuove frontiere di business;
4. AI per FinTech: sviluppa soluzioni che utilizzano dati alternativi non convenzionali per migliorare le performance di investitori istituzionali e privati nella selezione dei titoli azionari, nell'individuazione di innovativi temi di investimento e nello scoring ESG.
Dal 2019 Datrix ha accelerato il suo percorso di crescita anche attraverso acquisizioni in Italia e all'estero. Fanno oggi parte del Gruppo Datrix SpA: 3rdPlace Srl, FinScience Srl, ByTek Srl, Paperlit Srl, Datrix US Inc. e Adapex Inc.. Tramite le sue controllate, Datrix è partner tecnologico di consorzi internazionali per importanti progetti di Ricerca & Sviluppo in ambito finanziario, biomedicale e di cyber security, finanziati dall'Unione Europea e dall'Italia e basati su algoritmi di Artificial Intelligence.
Datrix opera tramite quattro sedi in Italia (Milano, Roma, Cagliari e Viterbo) e una negli Stati Uniti. Approfondimenti su datrixgroup.com
Per maggiori informazioni:
Investor Relations: Giuseppe Venezia, tel. +39 0276281064 - ir@datrixgroup.com
Milan, 21 November, 2022 - Datrix S.p.A, ("Datrix" or the "Company") following the announcement on July 22, 2022 regarding the start of the first tranche of the share buyback program, in execution of the 28 May, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period 9-18 November, 2022 it has purchased n. 7,500 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 2,95 per share, for a total amount of Euro 22,120.
Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of Datrix ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Growth regulated market of the Italian Stock Exchange in the aforementioned period are reported:
Data
N. of shares
Average Price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
09/11/22
1,000
2,75
2,748
11/11/22
500
2,84
1,418
14/11/22
500
2,90
1,450
15/11/22
1,000
3,04
3,040
16/11/22
1,500
3,04
4,563
17/11/22
2,000
2,98
5,953
18/11/22
1,000
2,95
2,950
7,500
22,120
Since the start of the program, Datrix has purchased no. 37,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.226% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 96,870.
Following the purchases made so far, Datrix holds a total of no. 37,500 treasury shares, equal to 0.226% of the share capital.
***
Datrix
Datrix is a group of tech companies that develop sustainable Artificial Intelligence solutions (Augmented Analytics and Machine Learning Models) for data-driven growth of companies. Datrix solutions add measurable value because they collect data from internal and external sources, integrate it, look for correlations, uncover valuable insights and operational information, and suggest actions.
The Group is active in four business areas:
AI for Marketing & Sales: develops artificial intelligence solutions to increase the marketing and sales performance of companies;
AI for Data Monetisation: applies artificial intelligence to data collected by companies in compliance with privacy regulations, turning it into economic value for them;
Machine Learning Model Serving: develops transparent and scalable analysis models based on a machine learning algorithmic framework to support organisations in opening new business frontiers;
AI for FinTech: develops solutions using unconventional alternative data to improve the performance of institutional and private investors in stock selection, identification of innovative investment themes and ESG scoring.
Since 2019, Datrix has also accelerated its growth path through acquisitions in Italy and abroad. The following are now part of the Datrix SpA Group: 3rdPlace Srl, FinScience Srl, ByTek Srl, Paperlit Srl, Datrix US Inc. and Adapex Inc. Through its subsidiaries, Datrix is a technology partner of international consortia for important R&D projects in the financial, biomedical and cybersecurity fields, funded by the European Union and Italy and based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms.
Datrix operates through four offices in Italy (Milan, Rome, Cagliari and Viterbo) and one in the United States.
More atdatrixgroup.com
For more information:
Investor Relations: Giuseppe Venezia, tel. +39 0276281064 - ir@datrixgroup.com
