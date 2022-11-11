Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datrix S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   IT0005468357

DATRIX S.P.A.

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2.835 EUR   +0.18%
06:42aDatrix S P A : ByTek (Datrix group) handles B2B digital strategy for Alimenta
PU
11/09Datrix S P A : Carolina Minio-Paluello joins Datrix's board of directors
PU
11/09Datrix S P A : 9 nov 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datrix S p A : ByTek (Datrix group) handles B2B digital strategy for Alimenta

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HomePress releasesByTek (Datrix group) ...
ByTek (Datrix group) handles B2B digital strategy for Alimenta
Marco Belmondo11 Nov 2022

ByTek, martech company of the Datrix Group, also puts its experience at the service of B2B with Alimenta, a player of excellence Player of excellence in the production and distribution of consumer food products and equipment for butcher shops, delicatessens and restaurants.

Pivotal point of the beginning of the collaboration was the go-live of the new e-commerce, which took place between October and November 2021, which ByTek followed in the round, from the SEO, Analytics and Advertising point of view.

This was a forward-looking decision by the Alimenta team, which already has the capacity to preside accurately over the territory in its physical dimension, but wanted to stand out online as well, in a fragmented and still poorly digitized market.

Since then, ByTek has been following the company in advertising activities, continuous search strategy, link building, but also in the implementation of Zoho CRM for email marketing and the migration to GA4.

The goal is twofold: on the one hand, to increase direct e-commerce sales, and on the other, to digitally generate leads to turn over to the "physical" sales network, with a Smarketing approach, of real interconnection between digital marketing and sales.

"Digital is a key element for business development and we think it can be a competitive advantage in a market that is still very traditional like ours. The data-driven approach allows us to test and validate strategies while always having business kpi under control," explains Gabriele Lovera, chief revenue officer at Alimenta.

Over the past 12 months, Alimenta's e-shop has recorded excellent results, including: more than 980 transactions, 161,000 sessions and 119,000 new users on the website.

On the lead generation front, ByTek has helped generate 974 highly profiled B2B leads since the beginning of 2022, adding to the revenue generated through the eshop.

On the SEO side, notable is the increase in clicks from unbranded keywords (+823%), which support the growth in e-shop revenue and B2B leads generated.

"We know how to decline the skills of our teams even on strongly B2B projects, in complex niches such as those of medium-sized manufacturing, production and distribution of goods not intended for the end consumer, where purchase times are long and the degree of digitization still not optimal - comments Natalia Palmisano, Delivery Director of ByTek - with Alimenta we are carrying out a wide-ranging project, with a common vision and an excellent synergy between the teams."

Disclaimer

Datrix S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATRIX S.P.A.
06:42aDatrix S P A : ByTek (Datrix group) handles B2B digital strategy for Alimenta
PU
11/09Datrix S P A : Carolina Minio-Paluello joins Datrix's board of directors
PU
11/09Datrix S P A : 9 nov 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
10/25Datrix And University Of Tuscia Brin : success for “AI4Future” conference
PU
10/18Datrix S P A : 18 ott 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
10/06Datrix S P A : 6 ott 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
10/03Datrix Group Together With Unitus, B : "AI4Future" is the dissemination event for busi...
PU
09/28Datrix S P A : 28 set 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
09/28Datrix S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/14Datrix S P A : 14 set 2022 - Informativa sull'acquisto azioni proprie
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,2 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2022 -2,00 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2022 6,10 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float -
Chart DATRIX S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datrix S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATRIX S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,83 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Veneziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Bregonzio Chief Technology Officer
Mauro Arte Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alessandra Ida Gavirati Independent Director