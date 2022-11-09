Datrix S p A : Carolina Minio-Paluello joins Datrix's board of directors

Today the Board of Directors of Datrix S.p.A. ("Datrix" or the "Company") - a leading company in the development of Augmented Analytics solutions and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models for data-driven growth of companies, with shares listed on Euronext Growth Milan, took note of the resignation of the independent director Massimo Prelz Oltramonti, due to new professional and personal commitments.

The Datrix Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude to Oltramonti for his important work during his term of office and has co-opted Carolina Minio-Paluello as member of the Board, who will remain in charge until the next Shareholders' Meeting. Please note that as of today Carolina Minio-Paluello does not own any Datrix shares.

Minio-Paluello's presence on the Board of Directors represents a further empowerment for the Company's management, aimed at further implementing the future operational strategies.

Carolina Minio-Paluello began her professional career in 1993 at London Business School as a lecturer specializing in equity investment and investment management. In 1998 she obtained a PhD in Finance at London Business School. From 1999 to 2000, she was a Capital Market Research Associate at JP Morgan in the Strategic Investment Advisory Group. Then she became Managing Director for Quantitative Investment Strategies at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Managing Director, EMEA Head, Equity & Private Investor Solutions (EPIS) at Citi in London. In 2013, she joined Lombard Odier IM serving as Global Head of Solutions and Limited Partner of LOIM in London, where she started to work on sustainability 10 years ago. Her career continued at Schroders PLC where she was part of the Global Management Committee and served as Global Head of Product, Marketing, Solutions and Quant. She is currently CEO of digital asset management at Arabesque.

A summary of Carolina Minio-Paluello's curriculum vitae is also available on the Datrix website in the Investor Relations section.

Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona, CEO of Datrix: "We are happy to welcome such an experienced professional like Carolina Minio-Paluello, who will be able to further enrich our Board with her strategic expertise and to better direct the deployment of our AI solutions in the financial sector, supporting our business growth both in Italy and abroad."

Carolina Minio-Paluello, Director of Datrix: "This project thrilled me right from the beginning, when I first got to know Datrix and its excellent work as an external advisor. It was founded by professionals who have a deep knowledge of the technological and digital world, so it is a very ambitious company, leader in one of the fastest growing sectors in the world. I will be happy to contribute with my financial expertise, particularly in quantitative and sustainable investments: two areas where Datrix excels in alternative data collection and analysis."

In view of the new addition, Datrix's Board of Directors is now composed by Fabrizio Milano d'Aragona (Chairman and CEO), Mauro Arte (CEO), Giuseppe Venezia (Executive Director), Massimiliano Magrini (Non-Executive Director), Carolina Minio-Paluello (Director), Alessandra Ida Gavirati (Independent Director pursuant to Article 148 of the TUF), and Roberto Sabbatucci (Independent Director pursuant to Article 148 of the TUF).

Based on communications made to the Company and the public, as of today Oltramonti holds 105,550 Datrix shares.