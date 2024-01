(Alliance News) - Datrix Spa announced Wednesday the appointment of Martina Costa as the group's new CMO, reporting directly to Fabrizio Milano D'Aragona, CEO and Co-Founder Datrix.

Datrix's stock closed Wednesday up 2.6 percent to EUR1.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.