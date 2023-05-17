Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datrix S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   IT0005468357

DATRIX S.P.A.

(DATA)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
2.440 EUR   +3.39%
01:00pDatrix chosen by L'Oreal for digital intelligence and marketing science
AN
04:00aDatrix And L'oréal Italia : for the fifth year, the collaboration continues for Digital Intelligence & Marketing Science, managed by ByTek
PU
05/08Datrix's Adapex Unit Partners with US Platform PremiumMedia360
MT
Datrix chosen by L'Oreal for digital intelligence and marketing science

05/17/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Datrix Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded L'Oréal Italia's tender for Digital Intelligence & Marketing Science activities: the project will be handled by ByTek, Datrix's martech company specializing in proprietary Artificial Intelligence software solutions to measure and enhance marketing performance.

For the fifth consecutive year, the cosmetics industry leader is relying on ByTek for digital and search intelligence across 16 brands and four divisions, based on the Search, Data & Editorial pillars, aimed at positioning and optimizing L'Oréal's Italian digital properties, including Vichy, La RochePosay, SkinCeuticals, L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline, Tesori di Provenza, Lancôme, Kiehl's, Biotherm, L'Oréal Professionnel and RedKen.

The strategic verticals on which the project is structured are essentially three: Market Intelligence, to get a complete picture of the market scenario, from market analysis to marketing mix modeling, from interest analysis to conversion analysis; Search Intelligence & Content Strategy, to maximize traffic and positioning through a collection of external search data and internal traffic and visibility data, integrated with brand priorities; and Data Governance, supporting the technical implementation of the tracking with continuous quality checks to guarantee the robustness of the data collected.

These verticals are complemented by complementary activities, such as CRO Analysis & A/B testing, AI generated content and training sessions for L'Oréal teams, in particular, Google Analytics training and upskilling sessions on innovative digital issues.

"We are proud of this high-level confirmation, which is in the context of a 100 percent retention rate over 2021 with as many as 11 out of 15 of our major martech clients already confirmed for 2023," commented Mauro Arte, co-founder and COO of Datrix. Our ability is to enable complex technologies without this complexity being perceived by the customer, who exclusively gets the benefits of the efficiencies generated by our solutions."

"Working with a group like L'Oréal is exciting because it allows us to really innovate together and introduce technology tools to support strategy, such as generative AI really inserted into content strategy, into corporate workflows," explained Paolo Dello Vicario, CEO of ByTek. "In addition, we are focusing on working with brands on leveraging first-party data and gathering research data to intercept new market opportunities.

Datrix's stock closed Wednesday up 3.4 percent at EUR2.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

