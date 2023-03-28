Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Datrix S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DATA   IT0005468357

DATRIX S.P.A.

(DATA)
03:40:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.380 EUR   +7.69%
03:26aDatrix, partnership with Seed Group, player in the United Arab Emirates
AN
03/01Datrix S P A : FinScience & phaseinvest announce their partnership for managing ESG exposures for equity portfolio
PU
02/21Datrix appoints Enrico Zio as new group science director
AN
Datrix, partnership with Seed Group, player in the United Arab Emirates

03/28/2023 | 03:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Datrix Spa, a company specializing in the development of Augmented Analytics solutions and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models for data-driven growth of companies, announced on Tuesday an international strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, with the aim of revolutionizing the Artificial Intelligence sector in the Middle East.

The deal, which will give rise to the newco Datrix AI Solutions MENA, gives continuity to the international expansion project, which had already begun with the acquisition of the American company Adapex in 2021, the company recalled in a note.

Seed Group is a major player in the technology, healthcare, hospitality and telecommunications sectors in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has forged successful strategic alliances with leading global companies in various fields in order to accelerate its entry and sustainable market presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

According to the agreement, Seed Group will provide Datrix with the necessary tools to connect with relevant stakeholders, access key decision-makers in both government and private sectors, and thus introduce the latest technological innovations in AI in the Middle East.

The growth of AI is estimated to have a 14 percent impact on the UAE's GDP by the end of 2023.

Datrix trades in the green by 2.7 percent at EUR2.27 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

