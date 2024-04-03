(Alliance News) - Datrix Spa announced Wednesday that it has supported "a leading Italian banking operator in the design and activation of a system for the end-to-end management of Artificial Intelligence solutions, through a technological infrastructure to prototype, develop, engineer and monitor the algorithms released by the AI application factory, with a focus on regulatory compliance on Responsible AI issues."

Through this AI-based program, the company writes in a note, "the banking institution will benefit from an environment to produce, use, monitor and evolve a broad portfolio of AI-specific solutions."

Datrix's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR1.83 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.