  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Datto Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datto : 5 Ways DattoCon Delivers Value to MSPs

08/13/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Datto's first-ever hybrid, DattoCon, is quickly approaching, and October will be here faster than we think. We can't wait for you to see all we have in store for you, whether you're joining us in person or virtually around the world. In fact, we want to give you a sneak peek of the event.

Here are five reasons why you should be just as excited as we are to join us at DattoCon 2021:

  1. A valuable experience both in person or virtually
    1. In-person - If you're able to join us in Seattle, you'll enjoy all the amenities and live experiences the event has to offer.
    2. Virtually - If you're unable to travel, our virtual experience will showcase the same compelling content that the live attendees get. You'll have access to exclusive virtual-only content, including a pre-and post-show tailored for your region. You'll hear from local experts who will provide insights relevant to your needs as an MSP.
  2. Incredible guest speakers - We're excited to announce that marketing guru and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk will give a guest presentation that will inspire and motivate you to take your business to the next level.
  3. New product announcements - We have a ton of great new solutions we're working on back in the lab, and DattoCon will be your first opportunity to see them. The MSP landscape is changing, so we can't wait to show you the tools that will drive your future success.
  4. Learn from experts - Gain the insights you need to provide your clients with the best possible service. Accelerate your business growth by speaking with product experts who will share best practices on selling and managing your solutions.
  5. Connect with the world's most experienced MSPs - Whether you're with us in person or virtually around the world, you'll be able to connect with your peers to share tips and learn what drives their success.

This year's event is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet. These three days will provide impactful solutions that solve the challenges of today's MSPs. If you plan to join us in person or via our virtual option, we encourage you to register today to secure your seat.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 35,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 128x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 432 M 4 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,31 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.1.15%4 432
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.30%2 177 891
SEA LIMITED53.85%160 603
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.57%107 756
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.54%84 910
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.14%74 410