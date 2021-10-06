Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Datto Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/05 04:10:00 pm
22.46 USD   -1.32%
Datto : Cloud vs Cloud Backup Replication

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
There was a time when taking a backup and ensuring it existed in another physical location was considered best practice. But this is no longer the case. Rather than using on-prem for backup, more managed service providers (MSPs) are looking to the cloud to save clients' time. For those companies still doing a backup and sending it elsewhere, having a true cloud failover should be a consideration because having it gives access to data within 24 hours in the event of a system failure. In the worst-case scenario, when the main location where data resides is inaccessible, recovering data from another location and initializing backup restore can be so time-consuming it could cause crippling downtime and potentially ruin their business while waiting for it to be recovered.

The other limitation is that offsite backup storage typically comes with a price per consumption model, which is variable and not easy to predict over time. Solutions that provide an option for "running offsite" will typically charge for CPU/RAM utilization, not only for the actual disaster event but for testing as well. Again, these costs are variable, challenging to predict, and incredibly expensive if utilized for an extended period of time.

Conversely, Datto Cloud offers a flat rate model whether it is storage-based one-year or infinite cloud retention. This predictable pricing allows MSPs to provide clients with a cost that will not change as data grows over time. With Datto Cloud, Disaster Recovery testing can also be performed as often as quarterly at no additional charge. And there is no additional cost for CPU/RAM utilization when an end-user needs to leverage this service. More importantly, downtime is significantly reduced.

The MSP can work with our dedicated support team to bring up a client's entire environment, not only to show how long the process took, but also to show what the performance of the client's environments looks like when running in the cloud.

Documenting the following key steps to data recovery will also drastically reduce the time for an end-user to connect to their systems running in Datto Cloud.

  • Orchestration - Determine the order of processes to follow to bring systems online
  • Resource Dedication - CPU/RAM dedication for each system
  • Networking - Does everything live on the same simple network? Or, has there been the creation of multiple subnet/VLANs?
  • Remote Access - Remote Desktop, Open VPN, Site-to-Site IPSec VPN

While the end-user is working offsite, their dataset is loaded onto a new SIRIS, a Datto disaster recovery appliance, as the original was likely destroyed in the disaster. When the seeding is complete, the SIRIS is shipped overnight directly to the end-user. Once they receive it, they now have the option of turning off systems running in the Datto Cloud and downloading 24 hours of block-level changed data so that they can run and recover the entire environment from a new local appliance.

In moments of disaster, every second counts. Storing data in the cloud can be a lifesaver for accessing critical data quickly and reducing the risk of serious downtime and loss of productivity.

To learn more about the benefits of Datto Cloud, visit here or contact us.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 35,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 645 M 3 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,46 $
Average target price 32,80 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-16.81%3 645
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.83%2 170 000
SEA LIMITED61.24%177 209
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.73%98 127
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.78%76 398
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.61%67 728