  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Datto Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datto : Commerce Introduces Direct to Manufacturer with Lenovo

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
As supply chain issues become more and more prevalent for manufacturers, MSPs are finding themselves facing shortages and low inventory levels. Many end users are subsequently forced to seek alternative paths for purchasing their equipment, such as Amazon or Newegg, rather than purchasing from their MSP.

In order to alleviate these issues and give you more control and predictability, we are excited to announce the direct to Lenovo feature now offered on Datto Commerce. The exclusive data feed in Datto Commerce provides you with:

  • Reliable product availability: Lenovo has a dedicated warehouse in the U.S. to stock and ship your products, enabling MSPs to have access to manufacturer pricing, reliable product availability, product warranty, and line of credit.
  • Extended product range: Direct to Lenovo will bring price competitiveness and improve the range of your Datto Commerce catalog.
  • Dedicated Support: Dedicated Lenovo resources for operational and quoting support as well as assistance with supply queries and stock enhancement requests.

This brings Datto Commerce one step closer to becoming a one-stop shop marketplace for distributors and manufacturers alike. Getting started with Lenovo in your Datto Commerce account is easy-just add Lenovo as you would add another supplier to Datto Commerce. Watch the video below to learn how to get started configuring your direct to Lenovo data feed.

Get in touch with us to learn more about Datto Commerce and how you can add Lenovo in your existing account.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 617 M - -
Net income 2021 53,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 075 M 4 075 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,99 $
Average target price 33,09 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-7.44%4 075
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.59%2 548 209
SEA LIMITED16.07%128 141
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.18%93 500
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.10%78 532
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%64 696