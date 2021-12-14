Datto : Commerce Introduces Direct to Manufacturer with Lenovo

As supply chain issues become more and more prevalent for manufacturers, MSPs are finding themselves facing shortages and low inventory levels. Many end users are subsequently forced to seek alternative paths for purchasing their equipment, such as Amazon or Newegg, rather than purchasing from their MSP.

In order to alleviate these issues and give you more control and predictability, we are excited to announce the direct to Lenovo feature now offered on Datto Commerce. The exclusive data feed in Datto Commerce provides you with:



Reliable product availability : Lenovo has a dedicated warehouse in the U.S. to stock and ship your products, enabling MSPs to have access to manufacturer pricing, reliable product availability, product warranty, and line of credit.

: Lenovo has a dedicated warehouse in the U.S. to stock and ship your products, enabling MSPs to have access to manufacturer pricing, reliable product availability, product warranty, and line of credit. Extended product range : Direct to Lenovo will bring price competitiveness and improve the range of your Datto Commerce catalog.

: Direct to Lenovo will bring price competitiveness and improve the range of your Datto Commerce catalog. Dedicated Support: Dedicated Lenovo resources for operational and quoting support as well as assistance with supply queries and stock enhancement requests.

This brings Datto Commerce one step closer to becoming a one-stop shop marketplace for distributors and manufacturers alike. Getting started with Lenovo in your Datto Commerce account is easy-just add Lenovo as you would add another supplier to Datto Commerce. Watch the video below to learn how to get started configuring your direct to Lenovo data feed.





Get in touch with us to learn more about Datto Commerce and how you can add Lenovo in your existing account.