Datto Holding Corp.    

DATTO HOLDING CORP.
  
Datto : How MSPs Can Prepare for Attacks on Client Backups

02/08/2021 | 08:33am EST
For years, backups have been relied upon as the redeeming factor for business-critical data following a data-loss scenario like a ransomware attack or human error. More recently, managed service providers (MSPs) have seen their small and medium business (SMB) clients face an attack on their backups, too.

By definition, a hacker is a malicious actor who looks for weaknesses in computer systems, applications, and networks to compromise the associated systems and/or steal data. With regards to backup, hackers are increasingly looking at vulnerabilities in both backup software, backup files, and the systems on which backup data is stored.

Backup Software

Backup software solutions, by nature, require a high level of access to files, systems, virtual machines, databases, and other aspects of a computing environment. Hackers have been known to steal a backup administrator's credentials as a backdoor to access systems and data.

Backup Files

Backup files can be targets simply because backup file extensions, e.g. .BAK, are easy to find. Hackers may gain access to the backup software and either turn off or delete the backup files.

Backup Encryption

It isn't uncommon for backups to be encrypted. However, if an attacker gains access to this key, they have the ability to read the backup and/or change the key to make the data inaccessible. That's why it is essential to follow backup encryption key best practices such as storing the key on a separate machine, physically secure that machine, etc.

These are just a few of the risks backups face in the current cybersecurity landscape. To learn how to prepare your SMB clients for experiencing compromised backups, read our full eBook, Backup Under Attack: Protecting Your Last Line of Defense.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 514 M - -
Net income 2020 25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 052 M 4 052 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,98x
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 734
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,27 $
Last Close Price 25,23 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Brian Niranjan Sheth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-6.56%4 052
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.89%1 826 725
SEA LIMITED28.99%131 249
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.24.39%122 474
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.25%60 965
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.96%57 454
