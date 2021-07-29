Datto : Optimize Autotask PSA with Clean Data

Josh Oakes is the Director of Marketing at Gradient MSP and is committed to helping MSPs make the best use of the data you already have.

Autotask is probably the most powerful tool in your entire stack. It's your source of truth, with all your other applications feeding data into it. Your business depends on the quality of the data in Autotask.

Over time, however, dirty data can build up. This is the natural course of things, no different than dirt building up on your floors and counters at home. For the vast majority of MSPs, little attention is paid to this buildup of dirty data, and the problem grows in tiny increments. You'll only notice when the dirty data problem affects a decision that you have to make.

Autotask is awesome; there's a reason we made it our first integration. But PSA solutions are a quality in, quality out tool, which means you need quality data in Autotask to ensure that it's giving you maximum value.

Here's why.

In data science, there's this thing called the 1-10-100 Rule. The rule goes like this. If you clean dirty data at the source - like QA testing for software developers - it costs you $1 per record. If you clean dirty data after the fact, it costs $10 per record. This is because you first have to find the data, and then manually clean it.

Should dirty data persist long enough that you make an unfortunate decision based on bad data, that's going to cost you more, an estimated $100 per record. Not every record will contribute to an ill-informed decision, but when it happens, it's expensive.

Clean data makes for better decisions.

It's really that simple. If you've ever chased down payment from a contact for three weeks, only to find out that the contact no longer works for the client, you know what I mean. If you've ever felt unsure about a decision because you didn't really trust the data, then you probably have a dirty data problem.

Gradient's free data cleaner is a great way to keep all the data you have in Autotask fresh and clean, so that you can maximize the value you get from Autotask on a daily basis.

You can learn more about the benefits of clean data at meetgradient.com.