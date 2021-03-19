Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Datto Holding Corp.    

DATTO HOLDING CORP.
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datto RMM Ransomware Detection: Tried and Tested by MRG Effitas

03/19/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back in December, Datto introduced Ransomware Detection for Datto RMM. This native capability within Datto RMM enables managed service providers (MSPs) to enhance the security of their client endpoints by adding an extra layer of security and reducing the impact of crypto-ransomware. In just a few short months, more than 600 Datto RMM partners have signed up to protect more than 300,000 endpoints, detecting more than 30 instances of ransomware for their clients.

Aside from the ever-growing threat of ransomware, the technology behind Datto RMM's technology is well established and proven, having already been in production on Datto Workplace for over a year.

In addition, prior to its release, Datto commissioned MRG Effitas, a world-leading, independent IT security efficacy testing and assurance company trusted by anti-malware vendors across the world, to evaluate RMM Ransomware Detection and compare it to leading AV tools offering similar capabilities.

Tests performed by MRG Effitas include In-the-Wild Real Ransomware tests, False Positive Tests, Ransomware Simulator Tests, and a Performance Test. After weeks of rigorous testing of Datto RMM's native Ransomware Detection, MRG Effitas provided us with the following results:

  • In-the-Wild Real Ransomware Test: 100% of live, in-the-wild ransomware samples from recent campaigns were detected by Datto RMM Ransomware Detection.
  • False Positive Test: Allowed 100% of benign, mass modification processes, which resemble ransomware activity, tested against to run, and experienced no false blocks in the False Positive Test.
  • Ransomware Simulator Test: Detected and blocked 100% of in-house samples containing valid attack methods used by ransomware implementing traditional encryption methods and common evasion techniques.
  • Performance Test: Impacted performance of managed workstations minimally (bootup time, browser operations, etc), and had the lowest performance impact of the products tested against.

To learn more about how Datto RMM Ransomware Detection can help you protect client endpoints by adding another layer of security to traditional AV products to reduce the impact of crypto-ransomware, chat with a product specialist today.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DATTO HOLDING CORP.
09:35aDATTO RMM RANSOMWARE DETECTION : Tried and Tested by MRG Effitas
PU
03/18DATTO  : Meet Clients' BCDR Needs and Cost Requirements with Flexible Deployment
PU
03/17LAST CALL FOR DATTO'S MARCH 18 MSP T : Cyber Resilience
PU
03/17DATTO  : Microsoft Teams Update Retracted After Outages
PU
03/17RANSOMWARE STRAINS : What MSPs Need to Know About CTB-Locker
PU
03/12DATTO  : Why SMBs Should Prioritize Cyber Resilience
PU
03/10DATTO  : How MSPs Can Prevent, Detect, and Respond to Ransomware Attacks
PU
03/08DATTO  : How BCDR Fits Into a Cyber Resilience Strategy
PU
03/08DATTO  : Microsoft Detects Zero-Day Exploits on Exchange Servers
PU
03/04DATTO  : Microsoft Detects Zero-Day Exploits on Exchange Servers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 587 M - -
Net income 2021 28,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 188x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 231 M 4 231 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,20 $
Last Close Price 26,27 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Brian Niranjan Sheth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-2.70%4 213
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED6.13%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.23%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.24%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.90%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ