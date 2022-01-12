Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Datto Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/12 12:49:37 pm
25.64 USD   +1.54%
12:26pDATTO : Why You Need Complete Data Protection
PU
09:14aTech Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
06:52aDatto Appoints Brooke Cunningham as Chief Marketing Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datto : Why You Need Complete Data Protection

01/12/2022 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"How can I protect my clients' data?" It's a key question for MSPs - one that's grown increasingly complicated to answer.

Years ago, when business critical data was only housed in data centers, setting a secure perimeter was less complex. Today, however, an SMB's essential data lives everywhere: on-premise servers and virtual machines (VMs), public cloud-hosted workloads, SaaS-based applications like Microsoft 365, laptops in the home and office, and more.

How Can I More Easily Secure Data?

This data buildout has created new challenges for MSPs. You now find that you're working in a significantly expanded business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) landscape.

As a result, MSPs have been in search of a holistic approach to protecting these far-flung data stores. Can you ensure that critical data can be recovered from a ransomware attack on an infected laptop or server? How do you handle prolonged cloud outages? What do you do when critical files are deleted, by accident or maliciously?

Until now, an MSP's only answer was to piece together many different BCDR solutions to provide comprehensive protection for their clients. While this approach broadens the scope of data backup, restore, and security capabilities, it also comes with significant tradeoffs.

These tradeoffs include the need to access multiple administrative interfaces. In addition, as the number of solutions mushroom, MSP margins take a hit. That's because your techs have to be trained on multiple products. Meanwhile, there's the sheer logistical complexity that comes with having multiple vendors, from both an operational and administrative standpoint.

The more fragmented the BCDR shield becomes, the harder and more costly it gets for MSPs to deliver on a core goal: to provide seamless, assured protection for your clients' data.

Complete Data Protection, Simplified

With so many hazards threatening data today, MSPs need every edge they can get to minimize downtime and get clients up and running. Ransomware in particular remains on the rise, with 85% of MSPs reporting attacks against SMBs in the last two years.

When you partner with a vendor offering a cohesive solution, there's a clear path towards easy-to-use data protection. MSPs that simplify their implementation and management can work with increased confidence in their data protection workflows.

Datto Unified Continuity offers this cohesive solution, helping MSPs to protect data no matter where it lives.

With Datto Unified Continuity, MSPs can span the full breadth of locations and devices where business critical data must be protected. A best-in-class product suite, Datto Unified Continuity is backed by the immutable Datto Cloud as an offsite backup repository.

Datto Unified Continuity incorporates the following solutions:

SIRIS - This premium hardware solution delivers unparalleled local virtualization boot time and performance, resilient backups, and reliable BCDR for MSPs servicing clients of any size. Meanwhile, SIRIS Virtual and SIRIS Imaged provides the SIRIS platform's full feature set for businesses that prefer using their own hardware.

ALTO - Datto's small business hardware offering provides enterprise-grade business continuity and data protection at a price that's affordable for small businesses, complete with hybrid virtualization from the Datto Cloud.

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure - a comprehensive, secure, and reliable business continuity solution that protects clients' workloads in Azure from malicious attacks, vendor outages and single-cloud risk.

Datto SaaS Protection - Datto SaaS Protection is a cloud-to-cloud backup solution, offering comprehensive backup and recovery for critical cloud data that lives in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications.

Cloud Continuity for PCs - a reliable, easy-to-use backup and recovery solution for PCs. A tremendous amount of important business data still lives locally on employee laptops. Datto allows MSPs to eliminate endpoint loss and streamline data recovery, by protecting client computers against ransomware, loss or theft, system failure, and accidental deletion.

One Solution for Business Continuity

From laptops to on-premises servers, to public clouds and IaaS-centric workloads, the range of places where SMB data resides has expanded. You can keep ahead of your clients with Datto Unified Continuity, the complete solution that gives MSPs:

  • One vendor
  • One support organization
  • One cloud administration portal with single pane management
  • The immutable Datto Cloud for offsite backup storage
  • A predictable cost model
  • Total data protection

The potential for ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, and disasters makes data protection unpredictable. MSPs can restore order with the streamlined control of Datto Unified Continuity, knowing that their clients' critical business data is safe - no matter where it lives.

Ready to start protecting businesses from disaster? Contact us for a demo of Datto's all-in-one business continuity - built for MSPs.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATTO HOLDING CORP.
12:26pDATTO : Why You Need Complete Data Protection
PU
09:14aTech Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
06:52aDatto Appoints Brooke Cunningham as Chief Marketing Officer
MT
01/07MSP INSIGHTS : A Lesson in Branding & Leadership
PU
01/06DATTO INFORMATION SECURITY TEAM NOTI : Atera Advisory for MSPs
PU
01/06DATTO : Discover Holistic, End-to-End Visibility with the New Unified Activity Log for Dat..
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Datto Holding
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Datto Holding
MT
2021Datto Holding Corp. Releases Tool for MSP Community to Combat Log4j Vulnerability
CI
2021DATTO : Log4Shell RMM Community Script Explained (Video)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 617 M - -
Net income 2021 53,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 118 M 4 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float -
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,25 $
Average target price 33,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-4.17%4 118
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.35%2 364 864
SEA LIMITED-11.56%111 185
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.40%79 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-9.90%70 456
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.32%52 438