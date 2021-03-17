Datto : Microsoft Teams Update Retracted After Outages

Microsoft has rolled back an update to its Teams product, used by hundreds of millions of users globally in today's remote working reality, after thousands had difficulty accessing the application, with some unable to access their entire Microsoft 365 platform.

The reports first came in on Monday morning, with Downdetector.com reporting thousands of users unable to access their Microsoft applications and platforms. During incidents like these, Microsoft keeps a Twitter feed up to date with the latest info on outages and fixes to keep its users in the know. For managed service providers (MSPs) with clients relying on Microsoft 365 to get work done in a remote environment, it can be useful to follow these updates to know when business impacts may be resolved.

Incidents like this recent Microsoft outage are an unfortunate reality and can happen at inopportune times for businesses relying on the public cloud to get work done. At a minimum, businesses are unable to access their data and resources. At its worst, data can be lost.

Without access to business-critical data, MSPs' clients can be put into a difficult position if they need access to files that are stored on Microsoft 365. With cloud-to-cloud backup, businesses have access to a backup of their data and can rely on that to source the most up-to-date versions of critical data during outages. Datto SaaS Protection now offers MSPs even more flexibility and direct access to their data backups with the option to export their Microsoft Exchange emails to a PST file format.



We've put together a blog for MSPs to help you understand how you can best serve clients during a Microsoft (or Google) outage. Take a read to learn more.

