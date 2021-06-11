Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Datto Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/11 10:35:03 am
26.975 USD   +0.84%
10:16aDATTO  : What is Immutable Cloud Storage?
PU
06/09SECURITY FOR MSPS : VDPs, Bug Bounties, and Responsible Disclosure
PU
06/0810 QUESTIONS WITH : Vince Tinnirello of Anchor Network Solutions — Denver
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datto : What is Immutable Cloud Storage?

06/11/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Utilizing the cloud for backup has become fundamental to business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) best practices. Managed service providers (MSPs) are realizing that not all solutions that employ the cloud are the same, however. There are significant differences in cloud design that can have a major impact on reliable backup and recovery of business-critical data.

These distinctions are coming into focus with threats to backup security on the rise, including hacking, human error, and malware. Research shows that ransomware, a subset of malware, is rapidly increasing the amount of downtime that businesses experience. The security and reliability of cloud backup infrastructure can make or break an MSP's ability to steer its clients' recovery from a ransomware attack, accidental data deletion, and other threats.

Immutable cloud storage is ideal for MSPs seeking the highest level of protection for their clients' data. But what does it mean to be 'immutable'? In computing, an immutable object is one whose state can't be changed or modified after its creation. The opposite of this would be a mutable object, which can be modified once it has been created. Taking it a step further, the term 'immutable storage' is applied to stored data that cannot be changed or deleted.

As it turns out, many solutions that utilize both public and private clouds for backup and recovery are mutable. They can still be corrupted by hackers, who are increasingly targeting backup systems to make it impossible for organizations to recover from a ransomware attack.

Multiple Levels of Security

Datto SIRIS backs up data to the immutable Datto Cloud. A purpose-built backup and recovery cloud made specifically for MSPs, the Datto Cloud's immutable design provides maximum security and reliability for MSPs' clients.

Multiple security layers are necessary to build an immutable cloud. In the case of Datto SIRIS, for example, it starts with mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA) for access to the cloud-based administration portal. All data is encrypted at rest in the cloud and optionally in the local hardened SIRIS appliance, helping to secure client data before it's replicated in the cloud.

Once a granular backup or 'snapshot' has been taken, additional safeguards contribute to backup security. In the case of SIRIS, a post-backup ransomware scan is performed to ensure the data has not been infected by ransomware.

Advanced Backup Verification with patented Screenshot Verification adds an additional layer of confidence, virtualizing and test-booting virtualized servers to detect any backup issues, assuring that backups will boot with all data intact and free from ransomware. Once the ransomware scan and advanced backup verification have been performed, backups are replicated to the secure Datto Cloud via AES 256 encryption.

Smart File Systems

The choice of file system is critical to immutable storage. Datto selected ZFS (the Zettabyte File System) for backup storage in the Datto Cloud. ZFS is also specified for Datto appliances including SIRIS and ALTO.

ZFS is an advanced file system that is combined with a logical volume manager, and cannot be corrupted. It provides copy-on-write snapshots, zero-copy writable clones, data compression, and deduplication. In addition, ZFS provides support for massive storage capacities, as well as continuous integrity checking and automatic data repair.

Data integrity is a key characteristic of ZFS, which includes end-to-end checksums and data authentication at multiple levels in its file structure. It excels at data integrity protection by detecting and addressing silent data corruption scenarios, including phantom writes, data corruption on the drive, misdirected reads, and accidental overwrites. The net/net is that ZFS cannot be corrupted by ransomware.

Cloud Deletion Defense also contributes to the immutability of the Datto Cloud. With its ability to 'undelete' an accidental or malicious deletion, Cloud Deletion Defense provides yet another protection layer to MSPs and their clients.

Immutability Matters

Hackers are on the prowl, malware is lurking, and erroneous deletion is always a danger, making fully protected backups essential for preserving essential data. Immutable cloud storage is the key to reliable recovery when business systems are compromised.

To help your clients prepare for cybersecurity threats taking aim at backups, read our full eBook,Backup Under Attack: Protecting Your Last Line of Defense.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DATTO HOLDING CORP.
10:16aDATTO  : What is Immutable Cloud Storage?
PU
06/09SECURITY FOR MSPS : VDPs, Bug Bounties, and Responsible Disclosure
PU
06/0810 QUESTIONS WITH : Vince Tinnirello of Anchor Network Solutions — Denver
PU
06/07DATTO  : What is a Managed Service Provider (MSP)?
PU
06/04DATTO  : Practitioner Certification Now Available for Datto SaaS Protection
PU
05/31DATTO  : A Look at the MSP's Day to Day
PU
05/28AZURE SERVER PROTECTION : Why and How
PU
05/27DATTO  : What is Ryuk Ransomware and How Does it Work?
PU
05/2610 QUESTIONS WITH : Blake Dowling of Aegis Business Technologies — Tallaha..
PU
05/21DATTO  : Second Draw PPP Loans Cover Cloud Computing and Business Software
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 598 M - -
Net income 2021 21,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 314 M 4 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,56 $
Last Close Price 26,75 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-0.93%4 314
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.01%1 937 422
SEA LIMITED36.21%142 184
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.72%102 095
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.72%60 167
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.01%59 922