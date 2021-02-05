Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Datto Holding Corp.    

DATTO HOLDING CORP.
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/05 10:37:34 am
25.56 USD   -0.62%
04:07aDEBUNKING BCDR MYTHS : All Clouds Are The Same
PU
02/03DATTO : Criteria MSPs Should Consider When Evaluating BCDR Solutions
PU
02/02DRAAS IS CHANGING : What MSPs Need to Know
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Debunking BCDR Myths: All Clouds Are The Same

02/05/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yes, all cloud providers deliver highly available server and storage infrastructure, but that does not mean they are created equally for Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery (BCDR).

Cloud providers, as mentioned above, deliver highly available server and storage infrastructure, but for BCDR the cloud serves two purposes. First, it serves as an offsite storage repository for tertiary backup server images used for restores. And second, so a virtual machine (VM) can be mounted in the cloud to take over primary server operations during failover. But if costs have any influence on you or your clients then this is where cloud providers differ and there are a few things you should consider.

Public cloud costs are unpredictable at best. Yes, you only pay for what you use, but that means costs can spike, and usually at the worst possible time. For example, when you mount and run a recovery virtual machine (VM). Additionally, cloud providers charge egress fees for moving data out of the cloud. So, downloading a large data set from the cloud (e.g., to restore a server) can be costly as well. Some clouds also have different tiers for compute, storage and security, which can add to cost complexity.

In addition to hidden costs there are also the questions of security that need to be considered. When utilizing a public cloud you are sharing that space with others, if one user's data is compromised, your clients' data could be as well. It is possible to set up a private, single-tenant environment in a public cloud. However, it comes with additional costs, which impact your bottom line.

Benefits of an All-In-One Solution Provider

All-in-one solutions make billing straightforward, with a single flat fee that includes cloud storage, compute, and restore costs. This provides a straightforward customer experience and ensures predictable margins on services delivered. This can be a benefit for MSPs, because it keeps OPEX costs predictable. It makes billing clients for BCDR services simple and ensures margins on services remain consistent.

All-in-one vendor cloud

Public cloud

Single, predictable monthly fee for cloud storage and compute

Cloud compute costs spike during disaster recovery

Predictable cloud compute performance during disaster recovery operations

Cloud provider may not provide performance guarantees/minimums (or costs may increase to meet performance needs)

No additional cost for restores back to primary server

Cloud provider charges egress fees for moving data out of the cloud

Physical restore device shipped overnight (important for restoring large data sets)

Restore to primary server occurs at Internet speed

Dedicated tech support during during disaster recovery operations including failover and failback

MSP must conduct DR operations, including potentially complex failback, without assistance

Rich security features including administration access and invariable backup snapshots that cannot be infected with ransomware

A 'shared model' where the onus of data security lies with the data owner, not the cloud provider. An example is the AWS Shared Responsibility Model



As you can see from the table, cloud costs vary considerably depending on the approach you take. As an MSP, this is an important consideration from a billing perspective.

For example, if you opt to use a public cloud will you build (estimated) restore costs into your monthly fees for clients? Or, will you bill them separately for restore costs? The former provides a better customer experience, but incurs risk: What happens if you underestimate costs? The latter mitigates MSP risk, but may lead to unhappy clients when costs spike.

Additionally,some all-in-one solution providers offer additional security measures like two-factor authentication at every step and hardened cloud appliances. Others might offer data immutability and automated retention capabilities that help organizations meet security objectives and compliance regulations.

Looking to understand more about BDCR and the cloud download our BCDR Buyers Guide For MSPs.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 15:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DATTO HOLDING CORP.
04:07aDEBUNKING BCDR MYTHS : All Clouds Are The Same
PU
02/03DATTO : Criteria MSPs Should Consider When Evaluating BCDR Solutions
PU
02/02DRAAS IS CHANGING : What MSPs Need to Know
PU
01/29DATTO : Why MSPs Should Proactively Troubleshoot Backups
PU
01/29DATTO : Inverse Chain Eliminates Backup Chain Dependency
PU
01/27DEBUNKING BCDR MYTHS : Backup is ‘Good Enough'
PU
01/26DATTO : Enhancing Technician Efficiency with Autotask PSA 2020.4
PU
2020MADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUN : MSPs Concerned About Ransomware; SMBs, No..
PU
2020DATTO HOLDING CORP. : quaterly earnings release
2020DATTO : Ransomware Attacks Surged Globally in the Third Quarter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 514 M - -
Net income 2020 25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 131 M 4 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 734
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Datto Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,27 $
Last Close Price 25,72 $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Brian Niranjan Sheth Director
Nadeem Syed Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-4.74%4 131
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.25%1 825 292
SEA LIMITED22.56%124 706
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.61%113 831
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 265
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.52%56 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ