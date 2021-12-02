Log in
    MSP   US23821D1000

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

(MSP)
MSP Insights: The Evolution of a Modern MSP - Leading Through Experience

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
In our new MSP (Managed Service Providers) Insights video series, I sit down with MSP leaders across the industry to discuss the personal and career paths that led them to the successes they have experienced today.

Join me for a discussion with Justin Smith, President & COO of Brite computers to discuss the evolution of Brite and the tactics and experiences that have led them to become a leader in the MSP community. With 22 years in the industry and clients in 42 different states (and counting), Justin outlines how Brite got their start in the cyber security space and the vision they have for Brite as a leader in the future of the industry.

Watch the video below as we explore their go-to-market strategy for simplifying the buying process for their clients focused on a well-architected layered approach that is secure in a predictable service experience. And make sure to tune in until the very end for Justin's top piece of advice to young MSP entrepreneurs.

Visit our YouTube page for my discussions with other MSP leaders.

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 617 M - -
Net income 2021 53,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 989 M 3 989 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,46 $
Average target price 32,91 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Weller Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Abbot Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Petrocelli Chief Technology Officer
Adrian T. Dillon Independent Director
Marc E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATTO HOLDING CORP.-9.41%3 989
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.40%2 478 234
SEA LIMITED31.53%145 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%90 285
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.54%79 934
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 646