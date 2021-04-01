Log in
Datto : Autotask PSA Practitioner Certification Now Available

04/01/2021 | 09:08am EDT
Last June, Datto launched an all-new certification program for managed service providers (MSPs) within the Datto Academy. The Datto Academy is a centralized learning management platform with flexible learning options and product training to help partners get the most value out of Datto products and best serve their clients.

The advantages of certifications

With certifications, MSPs can build the foundational knowledge needed to optimize their processes and workflows. Certifications can boost the overall credibility of the business when approaching new clients and outlining key differentiators from competition. Other benefits include:

  • Expand your knowledge and demonstrate mastery of Datto products
  • Improve marketability for yourself and your organization
  • Add another dimension to your professional career development
  • Differentiate your business in a competitive industry
Our newest certification is available now!

The 'Datto Certified Practitioner' (DCP) is a foundational certification course designed to increase your knowledge of Datto Autotask PSA, a tool that unifies all aspects of your business to improve efficiency and enable quick, data-driven decisions. This course will cover several key topics, including scalability, efficiency, and overall profitability when using Autotask PSA. The insights from this certification will help users enhance their productivity through automation and customizations. Completing the certification will give MSPs knowledge in:

  • Standard functionality and key services of Autotask PSA
  • Operational enhancements technicians can expect from the solution
  • How to streamline processes within Autotask PSA for improved client experience
  • Utilizing key features to drive efficiency, scalability, and profitability
  • Tips for deploying and optimizing Autotask PSA for continued success

For Datto partners, this course is completely free! To learn more about the certification, log in to the Datto Academy. We hope you are looking forward to completing this certification as much as we enjoyed creating for you!

Disclaimer

Datto Holding Corp. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 13:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
